Swiatek should see her off. Jabeur is really good but you need to bring mega power to the table against Swiatek I think and Jabeur doesnt really play a power game.
I think Jabeur has a really good chance. Her serve is definitely a weapon, and you can't say that Swiatek has been firing on all cylinders this tournament. She's had to battle through the last couple of matches and her serve has been average at best.
I do like Swiatek's game and I'd never be sorry to see her win slams, but I think it'd be great to see Ons win this one. They're both real tennis nerds too.