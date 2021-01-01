Same, I adore her overall game and that dropshot is the best in tennis.



Considering that both football and cricket was suspended, tennis is all we've got today, men's semi's are going to be a hard call to make. I'm going to go with Ruud and Alcaraz winning their matches.



Agreed on both points. Jabeur is fantastic to watch and seems a lovely character as well. Swiatek will be a very tough opponent though, don't think she has played her best tennis in this tournament but her mental game is the best of anyone on the WTA tour at the moment.Would love to see a Ruud v Alcaraz final given it would be a battle not just for the US Open title but for the world number one ranking too.