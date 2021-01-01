« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 469 470 471 472 473 [474]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 743338 times)

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,585
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18920 on: Today at 03:17:45 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:46:47 am
Really like watching Jabeur. No offence to Swiatek but would like her to win.
Same, I adore her overall game and that dropshot is the best in tennis.

 Considering that both football and cricket was suspended, tennis is all we've got today, men's semi's are going to be a hard call to make. I'm going to go with Ruud and Alcaraz winning their matches. 
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,774
  • Truthiness
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18921 on: Today at 03:54:20 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:40:09 am
Swiatek should see her off. Jabeur is really good but you need to bring mega power to the table against Swiatek I think and Jabeur doesnt really play a power game.
I think Jabeur has a really good chance. Her serve is definitely a weapon, and you can't say that Swiatek has been firing on all cylinders this tournament. She's had to battle through the last couple of matches and her serve has been average at best.

I do like Swiatek's game and I'd never be sorry to see her win slams, but I think it'd be great to see Ons win this one. They're both real tennis nerds too.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,326
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18922 on: Today at 07:16:22 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 03:17:45 pm
Same, I adore her overall game and that dropshot is the best in tennis.

 Considering that both football and cricket was suspended, tennis is all we've got today, men's semi's are going to be a hard call to make. I'm going to go with Ruud and Alcaraz winning their matches. 

Agreed on both points. Jabeur is fantastic to watch and seems a lovely character as well. Swiatek will be a very tough opponent though, don't think she has played her best tennis in this tournament but her mental game is the best of anyone on the WTA tour at the moment.

Would love to see a Ruud v Alcaraz final given it would be a battle not just for the US Open title but for the world number one ranking too.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,835
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18923 on: Today at 07:26:36 pm »
Is Ruud that good? Obviously not been following him too closely as didnt realise he was even in with a shout if taking top spot. Whats he won?
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,747
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18924 on: Today at 07:28:46 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:54:20 pm
I think Jabeur has a really good chance. Her serve is definitely a weapon, and you can't say that Swiatek has been firing on all cylinders this tournament. She's had to battle through the last couple of matches and her serve has been average at best.

I do like Swiatek's game and I'd never be sorry to see her win slams, but I think it'd be great to see Ons win this one. They're both real tennis nerds too.

Yeah, this is probably the final that I wanted so I don't mind who wins. I'd probably lean towards Jabeur because I love her style and it'd be great for someone from Africa to win a grandslam. Wouldn't mind Swiatek winning either though, she's rightly the best player in the world, despite looking a bit shaky in this tournament.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,326
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18925 on: Today at 07:30:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:26:36 pm
Is Ruud that good? Obviously not been following him too closely as didnt realise he was even in with a shout if taking top spot. Whats he won?

He reached the French Open final and the final at the Miami Masters (which he lost to Alcaraz) and won a lot of smaller titles. If Alcaraz loses his semi final and Ruud wins his he'll become number one without winning anything higher than ATP 250 level! He's been very consistent though which is ultimately what counts for the rankings.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online jizzspunk

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,025
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18926 on: Today at 07:38:24 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 07:30:38 pm
He reached the French Open final and the final at the Miami Masters (which he lost to Alcaraz) and won a lot of smaller titles. If Alcaraz loses his semi final and Ruud wins his he'll become number one without winning anything higher than ATP 250 level! He's been very consistent though which is ultimately what counts for the rankings.

I seem to recall Ruud played a number of 250 events when there was bigger fish to fry elsewhere in the tennis calendar at the same time..I remember Kyrgios called him out for it...he won a few of these at that time and his ranking pushed up..and of course once that happens you ain't drawing the big guns in the early rounds..seems to have worked out for him and his game has improved with it
Logged
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub
Pages: 1 ... 469 470 471 472 473 [474]   Go Up
« previous next »
 