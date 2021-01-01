So you literally ignore every part except the last sentence 🤔..

He is a bit of a bellend but people deal with pressure and stress in different ways. Mcenroe back in the day for example. Doesn't make him a horrible scum bag.



Sledging happens in every sport. It is what it is..



Yeah it does make me laugh the legacy of McEnroe compared with Kyrgios now. I have no doubt there was plenty of people that thought he was a tit at the time. But been whitewashed and turned into a joke now. Also people will tell you that they despise Kyrgios because of his behaviour but then defend McEnroe with well at least he won things.if the behaviour is that bad then why does it matter if they won things