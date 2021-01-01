« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 463 464 465 466 467 [468] 469   Go Down

Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 723752 times)

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,583
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18680 on: Today at 05:17:50 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 05:14:31 pm
Well it should piss that wanker Scott Morrison and Aussie politicians :wanker off badly so good enough for me I guess :D

Djokovic just shutting everyone up with a flawless tiebreak when it mattered most.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,935
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18681 on: Today at 05:18:42 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 05:16:25 pm
That's a shame. Kyrgios may be a bellend, but he brings an entertainment factor that I've never had watching Djokovic. 7 Wimbledon titles in now and Djokovic continues to bore the life out of me.

Sampras syndrome. Or Manchester City. It's effective but very robotic and dull to watch.

Federer was always great to watch and would make Djokovic games watchable.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,079
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18682 on: Today at 05:19:10 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 05:14:31 pm
Well it should piss that wanker Scott Morrison and Aussie politicians :wanker off badly so good enough for me I guess :D

Djokovic just shutting everyone up with a flawless tiebreak when it mattered most.

Thank fuck we won't be seeing him at the US Open.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,596
  • Linudden.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18683 on: Today at 05:19:13 pm »
Logged
Linudden.

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,457
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18684 on: Today at 05:20:03 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:14:38 pm

I didnt realise you didnt like him
I really don't, but I respect him on the court. His views off the court are another matter.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,432
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18685 on: Today at 05:20:04 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 05:14:31 pm
Well it should piss that wanker Scott Morrison and Aussie politicians :wanker off badly so good enough for me I guess :D

Djokovic just shutting everyone up with a flawless tiebreak when it mattered most.

Yes, because its such a stupid idea to want to keep people safe isn't it?  ::)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online semit5

  • obsessed with faeces
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,558
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18686 on: Today at 05:20:46 pm »
Oh he won, yawn
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,596
  • Linudden.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18687 on: Today at 05:21:21 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:20:04 pm
Yes, because its such a stupid idea to want to keep people safe isn't it?  ::)

I'm at a safe distance from Australia. Glad about that :D
Logged
Linudden.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,256
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18688 on: Today at 05:21:43 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:14:38 pm

I didnt realise you didnt like him

 ;D
Logged

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,950
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18689 on: Today at 05:22:10 pm »
If I was in Kyrgios' box, after the match I would tell him to shut the fuck up and just get on with the game next time. Why do they put up with all that crap?
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,210
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18690 on: Today at 05:22:40 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:20:04 pm
Yes, because its such a stupid idea to want to keep people safe isn't it?  ::)

Im not sure its a good idea giving him the chance to spread his anti-vax bile today :D
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,457
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18691 on: Today at 05:22:49 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:11:50 pm
Hes beaten him twice before and fucked up at 4-4
I didn't see this, that was in 2017 and over 3 sets. 5 sets is a completely different story and Kyrgios has the mental stability of a 2 year old on a sugar high.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,479
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18692 on: Today at 05:23:06 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 05:21:21 pm
I'm at a safe distance from Australia. Glad about that :D

So are they.
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,596
  • Linudden.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18693 on: Today at 05:23:28 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:23:06 pm
So are they.

Nothing like mutual happiness :)
Logged
Linudden.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,432
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18694 on: Today at 05:23:29 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 05:22:40 pm
Im not sure its a good idea giving him the chance to spread his anti-vax bile today :D

True.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,663
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18695 on: Today at 05:25:24 pm »
Anti vax weirdo wants to be mates with Nick now 😂
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,210
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18696 on: Today at 05:25:26 pm »
Im gonna say that pun was meant too  8)
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,596
  • Linudden.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18697 on: Today at 05:26:18 pm »
No anti-vaxxers in this thread though :wave Just a pro-liberty guy perhaps.

Cya round ladies and gents!
Logged
Linudden.

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,285
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18698 on: Today at 05:27:18 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:04:55 pm
Ill do what I can. Just backed Djokovic to win the tie break.
;D
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,734
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18699 on: Today at 05:27:47 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 05:19:10 pm
Thank fuck we won't be seeing him at the US Open.

Is that confirmed?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,663
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18700 on: Today at 05:27:59 pm »
Remember that press conference in Australia when Djokovics parents and his brother spoke like he was held hostage ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,734
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18701 on: Today at 05:28:36 pm »
Somehow Linnuden's appearance makes me tolerate Djokovic and Kyrgios a little bit more.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,663
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18702 on: Today at 05:28:45 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:27:47 pm
Is that confirmed?

Its not confirmed but he cant enter the country unvaccinated
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18703 on: Today at 05:29:14 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 04:29:10 pm
It's a semi final. And you're literally saying he had absolutely zero chance. Utter bollocks.

People deal with stress and pressure in different ways. He shouts' embarrassing' himself.

Others turn to ice and pull through that way.

How can you possibly question what he 'might' be doing without tennis. Christ.

Allegations...
If correct then yes he is a dickhead.

Im absolutely gobsmacked you seem to be judging whether hes a dickhead on the outcome of the allegations. The man is a disgrace to tennis with the way he behaves towards fans, officials and opponents. Horrible scum bag. The sooner he retires or is forced out of the game the better off it will be.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,734
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18704 on: Today at 05:30:20 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:28:45 pm
Its not confirmed but he cant enter the country unvaccinated

But what if he miraculously catches Covid a week before? Will he get an exemption?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18705 on: Today at 05:31:19 pm »
At least we can all move on to hating all the LIV golfers at The Open next week now.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,663
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18706 on: Today at 05:31:20 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:30:20 pm
But what if miraculously catches Covid a week before? Will he get an exemption?

I assume he will play

Tournament will want him too
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,256
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18707 on: Today at 05:32:03 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 05:19:10 pm
Thank fuck we won't be seeing him at the US Open.

I think they'll change that.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,734
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18708 on: Today at 05:33:47 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:31:20 pm
I assume he will play

Tournament will want him too

Yeah, they'll definitely want him. Unlike most (I think), I don't find him dull to watch but leaving aside the vaccination thing, I kind of hope he's not there, I think it'd make the tournament a lot more interesting IMO.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,920
  • Not Italian
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18709 on: Today at 05:33:57 pm »
Djokovic-Kyrgios, the bromance nobody wants.
Logged

Online jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18710 on: Today at 05:34:35 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:29:14 pm
Im absolutely gobsmacked you seem to be judging whether hes a dickhead on the outcome of the allegations. The man is a disgrace to tennis with the way he behaves towards fans, officials and opponents. Horrible scum bag. The sooner he retires or is forced out of the game the better off it will be.

So you literally ignore every part except the last sentence 🤔..
He is a bit of a bellend but people deal with pressure and stress in different ways. Mcenroe back in the day for example. Doesn't make him a horrible scum bag.

Sledging happens in every sport. It is what it is..
« Last Edit: Today at 05:38:00 pm by jonkrux »
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,285
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18711 on: Today at 05:34:42 pm »
He will play in US and he should play, also hopefully that ridiculous ban to Russian players halted as well. I'd like to see Medvedev.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,663
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18712 on: Today at 05:35:26 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:34:42 pm
He will play in US and he should play, also hopefully that ridiculous ban to Russian players halted as well. I'd like to see Medvedev.

Why should he play if thats the rules of the country ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,132
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18713 on: Today at 05:36:22 pm »
Business as usual for the GOAT.
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,457
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18714 on: Today at 05:36:52 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:33:47 pm
Yeah, they'll definitely want him. Unlike most (I think), I don't find him dull to watch but leaving aside the vaccination thing, I kind of hope he's not there, I think it'd make the tournament a lot more interesting IMO.
He's not that dominant at the US Open so whether he is there or not, it should bea good competition. Medvedev will be back, Nadal should be fit, Alcaraz is best on hardcourt and there is always for a new name to come good.
Logged

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,116
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18715 on: Today at 05:37:31 pm »
Entertaining final that. Djokovic is a legend of a player.

If Kyrgios can learn from this he can win a slam one day
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,479
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18716 on: Today at 05:37:56 pm »
By the way, whatever happened to Kyle Edmund? Bad injury problems?
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,285
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18717 on: Today at 05:39:30 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 05:36:52 pm
He's not that dominant at the US Open so whether he is there or not, it should bea good competition. Medvedev will be back, Nadal should be fit, Alcaraz is best on hardcourt and there is always for a new name to come good.
what happened to Thiem these days?
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18718 on: Today at 05:42:43 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:39:30 pm
what happened to Thiem these days?

Can barely win a set after a bad injury.
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,121
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18719 on: Today at 05:44:07 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 05:34:35 pm
So you literally ignore every part except the last sentence 🤔..
He is a bit of a bellend but people deal with pressure and stress in different ways. Mcenroe back in the day for example. Doesn't make him a horrible scum bag.

Sledging happens in every sport. It is what it is..
Yeah it does make me laugh the legacy of McEnroe compared with Kyrgios now. I have no doubt there was plenty of people that thought he was a tit at the time. But been whitewashed and turned into a joke now.  Also people will tell you that they despise Kyrgios because of his behaviour but then defend McEnroe with well at least he won things.  ;D if the behaviour is that bad then why does it matter if they won things
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 463 464 465 466 467 [468] 469   Go Up
« previous next »
 