mc_red22

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18560 on: Today at 04:09:12 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:08:17 pm
He doesnt have a Coach

Why am I not surprised?
rowan_d

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18561 on: Today at 04:09:32 pm
Quote from: mc_red22 on Today at 04:07:17 pm
Kyrgios is a c*nt. Why would anybody want to coach that dickhead?

Blaming his coaches because he can't control his temper like a fucking child after being 40-0 on his own serve.
Imagine being in his immediate family. Wonder if it's worth the bother.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18562 on: Today at 04:10:05 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 04:07:47 pm
He's also brainless. He was never going to beat Djokovic.

He actually has the ability to beat Djokovic, half of sport is in your head though, and he's sorely lacking in that department.
Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18563 on: Today at 04:10:19 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 04:07:38 pm
Who's he talking to, the massive weirdo.

Don't you ever speak to yourself......??

It's not uncommon.
JP!

    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18564 on: Today at 04:10:44 pm
I wish someone would just break this tit's jaw so he'd learn his lesson. He's a cokehead in the club on a Saturday night talking absolute shite at strangers and trying to fight everyone.
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18565 on: Today at 04:10:55 pm
It's mental Djokovic is going to win Wimbledon the way he's been serving the last few matches. Seems to be really struggling with it.
Ray K

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18566 on: Today at 04:11:43 pm
Wow I can't believe Kyrgios has started complaining and bitching when his opponent is getting on top. Truly a first time for everything.
Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18567 on: Today at 04:11:50 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 04:07:47 pm
He's also brainless. He was never going to beat Djokovic.

Hes beaten him twice before and fucked up at 4-4
Dench57

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18568 on: Today at 04:12:24 pm
Weird to see someone get to this level of professional sport with such a weak mentality.
Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18569 on: Today at 04:12:58 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 04:08:51 pm
I want him to meltdown enough to be DQ'd, he's an embarrassment. Such an emotional twat.

Nothing wrong with being emotional.  It's how you channel it that counts, especially at top level sport.
skipper757

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18570 on: Today at 04:13:50 pm
Thrown it away up 40-0, and then that last game could've been a break with Djokovic not on his first serve at all.

But no mental fortitude at the crucial moment.
jonkrux

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18571 on: Today at 04:13:58 pm
He's in a final of a grand slam...
Weak mentality... na. Not having it.
He's clearly frustrated because he's not playing well enough. kinda feel for him. Biggest match of his life.
jillc

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18572 on: Today at 04:14:19 pm
I wonder if he ever wins an argument against himself?
Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18573 on: Today at 04:14:45 pm
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 04:13:58 pm
He's in a final of a grand slam...
Weak mentality... na. Not having it.
He's clearly frustrated because he's not playing well enough now.
It's everybody else's fault but kinda feel for him. Biggest match of his life.

But he is playing really well

Djokovic is in his 32nd Final
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18574 on: Today at 04:14:50 pm
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 03:51:42 pm
Quality  :lmao :lmao
Had me & Mrs laugh out loud.
JP!

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18575 on: Today at 04:15:09 pm
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 04:13:58 pm
He's in a final of a grand slam...
Weak mentality... na. Not having it.
He's clearly frustrated because he's not playing well enough. kinda feel for him. Biggest match of his life.

He's a complete bellend. I don't 'feel for him' at all. Emotionally immature.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18576 on: Today at 04:15:30 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:53:40 pm
Brawl in far corner

Guy pulled down the stairs
Flipping hell. At tennis ;D
