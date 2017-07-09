He doesnt have a Coach
Kyrgios is a c*nt. Why would anybody want to coach that dickhead?Blaming his coaches because he can't control his temper like a fucking child after being 40-0 on his own serve.
He's also brainless. He was never going to beat Djokovic.
Who's he talking to, the massive weirdo.
He's also brainless. He was never going to beat Djokovic.
I want him to meltdown enough to be DQ'd, he's an embarrassment. Such an emotional twat.
He's in a final of a grand slam...Weak mentality... na. Not having it. He's clearly frustrated because he's not playing well enough now. It's everybody else's fault but kinda feel for him. Biggest match of his life.
Quality
He's in a final of a grand slam...Weak mentality... na. Not having it. He's clearly frustrated because he's not playing well enough. kinda feel for him. Biggest match of his life.
Page created in 0.025 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.87]