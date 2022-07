McEnroe called Rybakina 'Russian' as the players came out, Sue Barker swiftly intervened!



A bit unfair from McEnroe. Yes she played juniors for Russia but I have only ever seen her play for Kazakhstan. Eileen Gu swivelled between representing China and US so why donít he take this up with his own countrywoman?Well done to both players and obviously congratulations to Rybakina. One Jabeur was rightly mentioned as an inspiration and hope she inspires more African women to play tennis.