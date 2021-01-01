« previous next »
gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,225
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 05:58:33 pm
Well I wont be watching on Sunday

As much as I hate him I hope the Aussie wins

Theres something about Djokovic that really gets to me in a bad way. Cant put my finger on it (well I cant put it in a forum for sure) but theres something not right.
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,916
  • Not Italian
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 06:04:22 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on July  4, 2022, 03:10:17 pm
The problem with c*nts like Kyrgios, is that they are such gigantic c*nts that they make you side with other c*nts, albeit smaller ones, like that c*nt Tsitsipants Djokovic. Who will eventually return to their cuntish ways, and make you wonder, how could I have ever sided with such a c*nt?
Logged

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,838
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 06:16:12 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 05:55:08 pm
What a horrible c*nt.

what did I miss? Turned it off right away.
Logged

Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,618
  • IFWT
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 06:23:52 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:16:12 pm
what did I miss? Turned it off right away.

Yep, so did I.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,195
  • kopite
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 06:48:13 pm
Why the hatred for Novak, I'm only a causal fan and follow Wimbledon more as an event rather than for the individuals.

Is it all down to the Covid vaccination controversy, seems to me he risked an awful lot to stick to his guns and principles or is there more to it than that?

It seems like he just gets on with it when on court to me, respectful. without too much fuss. Bit mechanical maybe, but his attitude and approach has certainly worked for him so far, so that's not going to change!

At the end, I think somebody was giving him loads of grief from the stand during the game, so he gave it back, which is fair enough in my opinion.




« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:49:51 pm by mikeb58 »
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,271
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 06:57:02 pm
Most Grand Slam mens singles final appearances:

32 - Novak Djokovic
31 - Roger Federer
30 - Rafael Nadal
19 - Ivan Lendl
18 - Pete Sampras
Logged

RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,950
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 06:59:59 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 06:48:13 pm
Why the hatred for Novak, I'm only a causal fan and follow Wimbledon more as an event rather than for the individuals.

Is it all down to the Covid vaccination controversy, seems to me he risked an awful lot to stick to his guns and principles or is there more to it than that?

It seems like he just gets on with it when on court to me, respectful. without too much fuss. Bit mechanical maybe, but his attitude and approach has certainly worked for him so far, so that's not going to change!

At the end, I think somebody was giving him loads of grief from the stand during the game, so he gave it back, which is fair enough in my opinion.

I am going to take the moral high ground here. Both of them represented the worse of gamesmanship and personal character on and off the court. One is an anti-vaccine conspirator and the other and girlfriend beating twat.

It felt like having to choose between City or Utd winning the league. I hope both suffers spaghetti food poisoning to stop them from playing.
Logged

The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,139
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 07:52:21 pm
Kyrgios hasn't been found guilty of domestic abuse has he?
Logged

Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,246
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 08:24:47 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:52:21 pm
Kyrgios hasn't been found guilty of domestic abuse has he?

Nope.  Wont stop the ignorance on here though.

A part of me wishes that said posters get arrested and charged with an offence (even if they hadn't done it), just so they can embrace all that comes with it.

Not saying that Kyrgios is not guilty, as I have no idea on the case and there hasn't been a verdict either way.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:39:46 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,139
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 09:23:50 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:24:47 pm

Not saying that Kyrgios is not guilty, as I have no idea on the case and there hasn't been a verdict either way.
Same. Pretty pathetic that some have judged on the case already though. Saves on juries and lawyers in the future.
Logged

RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,950
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 11:25:27 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:23:50 pm
Same. Pretty pathetic that some have judged on the case already though. Saves on juries and lawyers in the future.

For the police to gather enough evidence to charge him. For the DPP to accept that there is sufficient evidence to charge him with a criminal offence. For the court registrar to believe that the case has merits to be brought before the court. Some on here would still defend him to the hilt because he has been put on a pedestal.

Then Boris must be clean as a whistle.
Logged

The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,139
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 11:41:42 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 11:25:27 pm
For the police to gather enough evidence to charge him. For the DPP to accept that there is sufficient evidence to charge him with a criminal offence. For the court registrar to believe that the case has merits to be brought before the court. Some on here would still defend him to the hilt because he has been put on a pedestal.

Then Boris must be clean as a whistle.
I'm not defending him. I don't know either way. That's the court's decision. Seems like some have a crystal ball and already know the outcome.
Logged

Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,483
  • Truthiness
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 02:03:27 am
Keep your fucking heads in the sand, those with the 'but Kyrgios hasn't been convicted of domestic violence' schtick. Sick of that bullshit.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Tokyoite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 51
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 02:25:08 am
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 06:48:13 pm
Why the hatred for Novak, I'm only a causal fan and follow Wimbledon more as an event rather than for the individuals.

Is it all down to the Covid vaccination controversy, seems to me he risked an awful lot to stick to his guns and principles or is there more to it than that?

It seems like he just gets on with it when on court to me, respectful. without too much fuss. Bit mechanical maybe, but his attitude and approach has certainly worked for him so far, so that's not going to change!

At the end, I think somebody was giving him loads of grief from the stand during the game, so he gave it back, which is fair enough in my opinion.

For me it's definitely him being an anti-vaxxer whilst also trying to lie to Australian authorities about his vaccination status in order to get into the country.
AFAIK he's also been known to hang out with some pretty dodgy Serbian people.

What a fucked up final this is..
Logged

GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,294
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 05:13:43 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:03:27 am
Keep your fucking heads in the sand, those with the 'but Kyrgios hasn't been convicted of domestic violence' schtick. Sick of that bullshit.

I've not expressed any opinion on the Kyrgios case, and I dislike him as a person from what I've seen, but it's a bit odd that everyone on this site agreed not to mention a certain footballer who missed last season after being charged with a serious sexual offence, nor to discuss the identity of another player currently under investigation, yet with Kyrgios we're allowed to openly condemn him as guilty with no more information. Is it different when it's a domestic case? Are there different rules  for footballers because we're a football site and thus more likely to be scrutinised for libel? Is it because the suspect was already despised? What are our standards here?
Logged

Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,447
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 06:30:33 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:24:47 pm
Nope.  Wont stop the ignorance on here though.

A part of me wishes that said posters get arrested and charged with an offence (even if they hadn't done it), just so they can embrace all that comes with it.

Not saying that Kyrgios is not guilty, as I have no idea on the case and there hasn't been a verdict either way.
This from the guy who was whining about Nadal faking his injury. You're a great judge of character.

Gee it's almost like the we haven't seen Kyrgios be abusive on court, throwing things, spitting at crowds, making misogynistic comments, verbally berating ball kids, umpires and linespeople. Then there is the fact that his messages to his ex clearly joke about her killing herself. But yeah no ways should a forum on the internet discuss it, because why exactly? That's the whole point of a chat forum. The justice system will do it's thing regardless of what we say on here.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:11:14 am by Persephone »
Logged

Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 06:34:00 am
I don't need Kyrgios to be convicted of this particular crime to know he's an absolute cuntbag of a human being. God knows the guy has confirmed it about 10,000 times over for everybody to see. IF he is guilty of the accused crime it's just yet more evidence of it. Nobody should be making their mind up on his character based purely on this; you'd have to be an ostrich to not see what kind of prick we're dealing with. One who sullies every event he plays at.
Logged

Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 844
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 08:54:48 am
By the time we hit the last 4 I couldn't think of 1 I actually liked watching play tennis. Norrie, for his faults, is the only one I like as a person.

Hoping the other events bring some of the more stylish hitters to the fore.
Logged

Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,246
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 09:53:06 am
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 06:30:33 am
This from the guy who was whining about Nadal faking his injury. You're a great judge of character.

Gee it's almost like the we haven't seen Kyrgios be abusive on court, throwing things, spitting at crowds, making misogynistic comments, verbally berating ball kids, umpires and linespeople. Then there is the fact that his messages to his ex clearly joke about her killing herself. But yeah no ways should a forum on the internet discuss it, because why exactly? That's the whole point of a chat forum. The justice system will do it's thing regardless of what we say on here.

A flippant post about an injury is slightly different, don't you think..........?


That's the thing, I'm not judging anyone here, I don't know Kyrgios at all.  I have no idea about the case and I assume the facts will come out later.

Labelling someone before they have even stood trial is not great.  Like I said, I have no idea if he's guilty or not.

Pretty sure it's not the point of this forum, but I'm sure a mod can clarify that.......
Logged

El_Frank

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 157
  • Doubters into believers
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 10:17:00 am
 ;D I don't think some of the people on here, not just the tennis forum but the whole of RAWK, realise how extreme their views are.
Logged

Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,447
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 10:55:59 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:53:06 am
A flippant post about an injury is slightly different, don't you think..........?


That's the thing, I'm not judging anyone here, I don't know Kyrgios at all.  I have no idea about the case and I assume the facts will come out later.

Labelling someone before they have even stood trial is not great.  Like I said, I have no idea if he's guilty or not.

Pretty sure it's not the point of this forum, but I'm sure a mod can clarify that.......
You're right about one thing, it's best to stop talking about it. It will play out however it does in the courts.

Rather let's focus on a hopefully exciting Women's Final, they deserve the attention.
Logged

JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,674
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 11:32:10 am
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 06:30:33 am
This from the guy who was whining about Nadal faking his injury. You're a great judge of character.

Gee it's almost like the we haven't seen Kyrgios be abusive on court, throwing things, spitting at crowds, making misogynistic comments, verbally berating ball kids, umpires and linespeople. 

This is quite literally I think hes a wrong un therefore hes guilty of that thing hes charged of
Shambolic stuff in this thread  bit mad that the tennis thread has thrown up some of the most reactionary opinions on here?!

(And obv Ray Ks post is worse - just picked one at random)
« Last Edit: Today at 12:01:22 pm by JackWard33 »
Logged

sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,973
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 02:40:33 pm
Jabeur a set up. Far too many unforced errors from Rybakina.
Logged

TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,066
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 02:40:41 pm
Quality first set from Jabeur. Not sure Rybakina has enough in her game to trouble her.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,581
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 02:57:51 pm
Will the Men's Final be the least watched ever? I couldn't think of two bigger c*nts contesting it.
Logged

Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,445
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 03:00:19 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:57:51 pm
Will the Men's Final be the least watched ever? I couldn't think of two bigger c*nts contesting it.

Im off to watch Minions: The Rise of Gru at 2pm tomorrow. :D Although will probably have a fair fee parallels with Djokovic.
Logged

Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 03:17:44 pm
Pretty low quality final here. Both have a negative winners to unforced errors ratio.
Logged

TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,066
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 03:25:31 pm
Jabeur is falling apart here.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

demain

  • ne sait jamais
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 697
  • 'à quoi bon ?'
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 03:47:07 pm
This has been the worst Wimbledon tournament this century. Horrible.
Logged
'Ever bought a fake picture, Toby?'
'Sold a couple once.'
'The more you pay for it, the less inclined you are to doubt its authenticity.'

sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,973
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 03:51:10 pm
And that's that.
Logged
