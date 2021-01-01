Why the hatred for Novak, I'm only a causal fan and follow Wimbledon more as an event rather than for the individuals.



Is it all down to the Covid vaccination controversy, seems to me he risked an awful lot to stick to his guns and principles or is there more to it than that?



It seems like he just gets on with it when on court to me, respectful. without too much fuss. Bit mechanical maybe, but his attitude and approach has certainly worked for him so far, so that's not going to change!



At the end, I think somebody was giving him loads of grief from the stand during the game, so he gave it back, which is fair enough in my opinion.









