The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium

Well I wont be watching on Sunday

As much as I hate him I hope the Aussie wins

Theres something about Djokovic that really gets to me in a bad way. Cant put my finger on it (well I cant put it in a forum for sure) but theres something not right.
Quote from: Lastrador on July  4, 2022, 03:10:17 pm
The problem with c*nts like Kyrgios, is that they are such gigantic c*nts that they make you side with other c*nts, albeit smaller ones, like that c*nt Tsitsipants Djokovic. Who will eventually return to their cuntish ways, and make you wonder, how could I have ever sided with such a c*nt?
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 05:55:08 pm
What a horrible c*nt.

what did I miss? Turned it off right away.
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:16:12 pm
what did I miss? Turned it off right away.

Yep, so did I.
Why the hatred for Novak, I'm only a causal fan and follow Wimbledon more as an event rather than for the individuals.

Is it all down to the Covid vaccination controversy, seems to me he risked an awful lot to stick to his guns and principles or is there more to it than that?

It seems like he just gets on with it when on court to me, respectful. without too much fuss. Bit mechanical maybe, but his attitude and approach has certainly worked for him so far, so that's not going to change!

At the end, I think somebody was giving him loads of grief from the stand during the game, so he gave it back, which is fair enough in my opinion.




Most Grand Slam mens singles final appearances:

32 - Novak Djokovic
31 - Roger Federer
30 - Rafael Nadal
19 - Ivan Lendl
18 - Pete Sampras
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 06:48:13 pm
Why the hatred for Novak, I'm only a causal fan and follow Wimbledon more as an event rather than for the individuals.

Is it all down to the Covid vaccination controversy, seems to me he risked an awful lot to stick to his guns and principles or is there more to it than that?

It seems like he just gets on with it when on court to me, respectful. without too much fuss. Bit mechanical maybe, but his attitude and approach has certainly worked for him so far, so that's not going to change!

At the end, I think somebody was giving him loads of grief from the stand during the game, so he gave it back, which is fair enough in my opinion.

I am going to take the moral high ground here. Both of them represented the worse of gamesmanship and personal character on and off the court. One is an anti-vaccine conspirator and the other and girlfriend beating twat.

It felt like having to choose between City or Utd winning the league. I hope both suffers spaghetti food poisoning to stop them from playing.
Kyrgios hasn't been found guilty of domestic abuse has he?
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:52:21 pm
Kyrgios hasn't been found guilty of domestic abuse has he?

Nope.  Wont stop the ignorance on here though.

A part of me wishes that said posters get arrested and charged with an offence (even if they hadn't done it), just so they can embrace all that comes with it.

Not saying that Kyrgios is not guilty, as I have no idea on the case and there hasn't been a verdict either way.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:24:47 pm

Not saying that Kyrgios is not guilty, as I have no idea on the case and there hasn't been a verdict either way.
Same. Pretty pathetic that some have judged on the case already though. Saves on juries and lawyers in the future.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:23:50 pm
Same. Pretty pathetic that some have judged on the case already though. Saves on juries and lawyers in the future.

For the police to gather enough evidence to charge him. For the DPP to accept that there is sufficient evidence to charge him with a criminal offence. For the court registrar to believe that the case has merits to be brought before the court. Some on here would still defend him to the hilt because he has been put on a pedestal.

Then Boris must be clean as a whistle.
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 11:25:27 pm
For the police to gather enough evidence to charge him. For the DPP to accept that there is sufficient evidence to charge him with a criminal offence. For the court registrar to believe that the case has merits to be brought before the court. Some on here would still defend him to the hilt because he has been put on a pedestal.

Then Boris must be clean as a whistle.
I'm not defending him. I don't know either way. That's the court's decision. Seems like some have a crystal ball and already know the outcome.
Keep your fucking heads in the sand, those with the 'but Kyrgios hasn't been convicted of domestic violence' schtick. Sick of that bullshit.
