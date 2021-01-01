« previous next »
Well I wont be watching on Sunday

As much as I hate him I hope the Aussie wins

Theres something about Djokovic that really gets to me in a bad way. Cant put my finger on it (well I cant put it in a forum for sure) but theres something not right.
Quote from: Lastrador on July  4, 2022, 03:10:17 pm
The problem with c*nts like Kyrgios, is that they are such gigantic c*nts that they make you side with other c*nts, albeit smaller ones, like that c*nt Tsitsipants Djokovic. Who will eventually return to their cuntish ways, and make you wonder, how could I have ever sided with such a c*nt?
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:55:08 pm
What a horrible c*nt.

what did I miss? Turned it off right away.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:16:12 pm
what did I miss? Turned it off right away.

Yep, so did I.
Why the hatred for Novak, I'm only a causal fan and follow Wimbledon more as an event rather than for the individuals.

Is it all down to the Covid vaccination controversy, seems to me he risked an awful lot to stick to his guns and principles or is there more to it than that?

It seems like he just gets on with it when on court to me, respectful. without too much fuss. Bit mechanical maybe, but his attitude and approach has certainly worked for him so far, so that's not going to change!

At the end, I think somebody was giving him loads of grief from the stand during the game, so he gave it back, which is fair enough in my opinion.




Most Grand Slam mens singles final appearances:

32 - Novak Djokovic
31 - Roger Federer
30 - Rafael Nadal
19 - Ivan Lendl
18 - Pete Sampras
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 06:48:13 pm
Why the hatred for Novak, I'm only a causal fan and follow Wimbledon more as an event rather than for the individuals.

Is it all down to the Covid vaccination controversy, seems to me he risked an awful lot to stick to his guns and principles or is there more to it than that?

It seems like he just gets on with it when on court to me, respectful. without too much fuss. Bit mechanical maybe, but his attitude and approach has certainly worked for him so far, so that's not going to change!

At the end, I think somebody was giving him loads of grief from the stand during the game, so he gave it back, which is fair enough in my opinion.

I am going to take the moral high ground here. Both of them represented the worse of gamesmanship and personal character on and off the court. One is an anti-vaccine conspirator and the other and girlfriend beating twat.

It felt like having to choose between City or Utd winning the league. I hope both suffers spaghetti food poisoning to stop them from playing.
Kyrgios hasn't been found guilty of domestic abuse has he?
