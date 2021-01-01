I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Come on then Norrie. Please pull off a miracle so we don't have to choose between Djokovic and Kyrgios on Sunday.
Good start by Norrie....
Djokovic makes way more unforced errors than he used to; the more I've seen of him this year, the more I think Kyrgios has a serious shot, assuming Norrie doesn't do the unthinkable here.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Fair play to Norrie, he's already done better than I expected him to. He's made it interesting at the very least.Surely Djokovic will improve?
Norrie has one of the strangest looking backhands I've ever seen. Seems to work for him though!
So is it right Norrie switched from New Zealand to representing GB because LTA basically funded him? I wonder if it was a requirement of the funding that he had to play for GB?
Well yeah you would have thought so, otherwise why would they fund him? In fairness both his parents are British.
This highlights how little you know about the sport of tennis. Perhaps you are just a casual fan/watcher, which is fair enough.Doubles is a social game of course, as you play with a partner. But, it is also a highly competitive and a skilled sport.Many top singles player hone their skills in doubles first, or even alongside their singles career. Martina Hingis for example, or even the Williams sisters.Sam Stosur was a top doubles player, then became a top singles player, and now she's moved back to doubles in the final years of her career.Ash Barty mainly started in doubles before focussing more on her singles career. I could go on.........
