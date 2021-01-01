This highlights how little you know about the sport of tennis. Perhaps you are just a casual fan/watcher, which is fair enough.



Doubles is a social game of course, as you play with a partner. But, it is also a highly competitive and a skilled sport.





Many top singles player hone their skills in doubles first, or even alongside their singles career. Martina Hingis for example, or even the Williams sisters.



Sam Stosur was a top doubles player, then became a top singles player, and now she's moved back to doubles in the final years of her career.



Ash Barty mainly started in doubles before focussing more on her singles career. I could go on.........



Edberg was world no.1 doubles player before he switched to play singles as well. But hardly anyone mentioned it when listing his achievements. Generally doubles is a fun game to play but not as nice when watching as a spectator sport.Jamie Murray has won lots moe prestigious titles as adoubles player compared to Raducanu but you never see sponsors rushing to him like they did with Emma. Doubles just doesnt have the same appeal to most people.