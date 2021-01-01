« previous next »
TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18400 on: Today at 03:21:35 pm
Come on then Norrie. Please pull off a miracle so we don't have to choose between Djokovic and Kyrgios on Sunday.
El Lobo

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18401 on: Today at 03:24:01 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:21:35 pm
Come on then Norrie. Please pull off a miracle so we don't have to choose between Djokovic and Kyrgios on Sunday.

If not hopefully Djokovic and Kyrgios both retire hurt in the final and we're left with a voided Championship, in line with the farce its been so far.
elsewhere

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18402 on: Today at 03:25:11 pm
Good start by Norrie, his chain annoys me though ;D
El Lobo

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18403 on: Today at 03:30:54 pm
gjr1

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18404 on: Today at 03:40:01 pm
Strange start to the match
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18405 on: Today at 03:42:04 pm
Djokovic makes way more unforced errors than he used to; the more I've seen of him this year, the more I think Kyrgios has a serious shot, assuming Norrie doesn't do the unthinkable here.
sinnermichael

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18406 on: Today at 03:46:59 pm
Lump on Djokovic at 2 sets down. Easy money.
TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18407 on: Today at 03:47:20 pm
Less than half an hour played and Norrie is about to serve for the first set :o
Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18408 on: Today at 03:47:40 pm
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 03:42:04 pm
Djokovic makes way more unforced errors than he used to; the more I've seen of him this year, the more I think Kyrgios has a serious shot, assuming Norrie doesn't do the unthinkable here.

He does, if he can maintain his level and concentration.
El Lobo

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18409 on: Today at 03:47:43 pm
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 03:42:04 pm
Djokovic makes way more unforced errors than he used to; the more I've seen of him this year, the more I think Kyrgios has a serious shot, assuming Norrie doesn't do the unthinkable here.

It'd certainly be an interesting final considering the flavour of this thread!
TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18410 on: Today at 03:51:52 pm
Fair play to Norrie, he's already done better than I expected him to. He's made it interesting at the very least.

Surely Djokovic will improve?
Crosby Nick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18411 on: Today at 03:53:35 pm
Gwan Nozza! :D

But the tip to lump on Djokovic at some point is probably fair.
Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18412 on: Today at 03:53:57 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:51:52 pm
Fair play to Norrie, he's already done better than I expected him to. He's made it interesting at the very least.

Surely Djokovic will improve?

Djokovic will improve

Norrie been great though
TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18413 on: Today at 04:19:37 pm
Norrie has one of the strangest looking backhands I've ever seen. Seems to work for him though!
gjr1

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18414 on: Today at 04:20:17 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:19:37 pm
Norrie has one of the strangest looking backhands I've ever seen. Seems to work for him though!

The backhand slice has been awesome today
El Lobo

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18415 on: Today at 04:23:05 pm
He's sticking in there to his credit, fighting off the break points. I mean we all know the script from here but still
TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18416 on: Today at 04:25:48 pm
There's the shite game and that'll be the set gone.
Andy82lfc

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18417 on: Today at 04:27:09 pm
So is it right Norrie switched from New Zealand to representing GB because LTA basically funded him? I wonder if it was a requirement of the funding that he had to play for GB?
El Lobo

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18418 on: Today at 04:27:13 pm
...and then misses an absolute sitter of a smash :duh
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18419 on: Today at 04:28:16 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 04:27:09 pm
So is it right Norrie switched from New Zealand to representing GB because LTA basically funded him? I wonder if it was a requirement of the funding that he had to play for GB?

Well yeah you would have thought so, otherwise why would they fund him?  ;D In fairness both his parents are British.
newterp

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18420 on: Today at 04:28:24 pm
Novax is just toying with him right now. He should just lose this and go down 0-2. And then win the next three as usual.
Andy82lfc

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18421 on: Today at 04:32:28 pm
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 04:28:16 pm
Well yeah you would have thought so, otherwise why would they fund him?  ;D In fairness both his parents are British.

I guess so its just all a bit like Suadis paying for athletes to compete for them. Dont blame him one bit though.
TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18422 on: Today at 04:42:18 pm
Sigh.
newterp

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18423 on: Today at 04:43:19 pm
It's over.
elsewhere

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18424 on: Today at 04:45:19 pm
Machae

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18425 on: Today at 04:45:43 pm
Lost his way there. Going to be difficult now
RedForeverTT

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18426 on: Today at 04:49:52 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:58:07 am
This highlights how little you know about the sport of tennis.  Perhaps you are just a casual fan/watcher, which is fair enough.

Doubles is a social game of course, as you play with a partner.  But, it is also a highly competitive and a skilled sport.


Many top singles player hone their skills in doubles first, or even alongside their singles career.  Martina Hingis for example, or even the Williams sisters.

Sam Stosur was a top doubles player, then became a top singles player, and now she's moved back to doubles in the final years of her career.

Ash Barty mainly started in doubles before focussing more on her singles career.  I could go on.........

Edberg was world no.1 doubles player before he switched to play singles as well. But hardly anyone mentioned it when listing his achievements. Generally doubles is a fun game to play but not as nice when watching as a spectator sport.

Jamie Murray has won lots moe prestigious titles as adoubles player compared to Raducanu but you never see sponsors rushing to him like they did with Emma. Doubles just doesnt have the same appeal to most people.
