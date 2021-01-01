« previous next »
« Reply #18360 on: Yesterday at 07:25:54 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:25:00 pm
Fritz must be really annoyed he lost now!  Might be is only shot at a GS final.

Yep - he should be furious but deserved to lose.
« Reply #18361 on: Yesterday at 07:28:51 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Yesterday at 07:15:52 pm
Kyrgios gets a walkover to the final. I suspect he'd have gotten there anyway but it's not a pretty sight.

It's a shame that there's not a rule in place for a beaten player to take the place if the winner withdraws before the next round. Even if just for the semi-final and final, they're such spectacles, it's a huge shame for there not to be any match. Can you imagine if there wasn't a Wimbledon final because one of the players slipped and badly sprained their ankle the night before? Would be such a damp squib.
« Reply #18362 on: Yesterday at 07:29:59 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 07:24:57 pm
That can't be right. You made it pretty clear he was faking it.

Turns out he's just an idiot instead. Should have listened to his dad.
« Reply #18363 on: Yesterday at 07:32:27 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 07:28:51 pm
It's a shame that there's not a rule in place for a beaten player to take the place if the winner withdraws before the next round. Even if just for the semi-final and final, they're such spectacles, it's a huge shame for there not to be any match. Can you imagine if there wasn't a Wimbledon final because one of the players slipped and badly sprained their ankle the night before? Would be such a damp squib.

You would be gutted if you had a ticket tomorrow.

Could have seen two quality matches but now you will see one.
« Reply #18364 on: Yesterday at 07:34:55 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 07:29:59 pm
Turns out he's just an idiot instead. Should have listened to his dad.

Not really sure this is fair. It's one thing to make a judgement that you can get through a match despite being injured. It's another to know for certain in the moment that you won't be able to play in the next round. With hindsight be probably wishes he'd withdrawn but if he'd woken up this morning and felt in decent shape he might have been able to play tomorrow. It's hard to judge the extent of an injury with a cursory examination in the middle of a match.
« Reply #18365 on: Yesterday at 07:37:58 pm »
Rafa said he doesn't think he can win two matches so pulled out.

Injury not long term and should be ok in a week or so.
« Reply #18366 on: Yesterday at 07:45:25 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:37:58 pm
Rafa said he doesn't think he can win two matches so pulled out.

Injury not long term and should be ok in a week or so.
Good for him, he needs to listen to his body. I think he was planning on playing in Toronto/Montreal as a USO warm up, so he should be fit by then which is good news.
« Reply #18367 on: Yesterday at 07:47:54 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 07:45:25 pm
Good for him, he needs to listen to his body. I think he was planning on playing in Toronto/Montreal as a USO warm up, so he should be fit by then which is good news.

And Djokovic cant play that at the moment cause of vaccine status ?
« Reply #18368 on: Yesterday at 07:53:03 pm »
A Djokovic Vs Kyrigos final is the stuff of nightmares
« Reply #18369 on: Yesterday at 07:55:23 pm »
There should be a rule that if a player withdraws, his last opponent should face the opponent in the next round.
« Reply #18370 on: Yesterday at 07:56:13 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 07:55:23 pm
There should be a rule that if a player withdraws, his last opponent should face the opponent in the next round.

Not sure I agree with that.

Fritz had the opportunity to beat a compromised Rafa and couldnt.
« Reply #18371 on: Yesterday at 08:06:11 pm »
Kyrgios had the easiest path to a GS final I can remember. The only noticeable he beat was Tsitsipas.
« Reply #18372 on: Yesterday at 08:12:47 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:53:03 pm
A Djokovic Vs Kyrigos final is the stuff of nightmares

Tennis lost.
« Reply #18373 on: Yesterday at 08:14:54 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:47:54 pm
And Djokovic cant play that at the moment cause of vaccine status ?
I think so, but it might change closer to the time. Australia have removed vaccination requirements now, so he's free to play that tournament.
« Reply #18374 on: Yesterday at 08:16:14 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 08:14:54 pm
I think so, but it might change closer to the time. Australia have removed vaccination requirements now, so he's free to play that tournament.

Assume States will do same soon and the Organisers will want him there.
« Reply #18375 on: Yesterday at 08:17:42 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 03:22:48 pm
wow Ons Jabeur is such class and respectful

She's great, so much fun to watch. Some of the shots she was coming out with today were sensational. Hope she goes onto win it.
« Reply #18376 on: Yesterday at 08:25:56 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:17:42 pm
She's great, so much fun to watch. Some of the shots she was coming out with today were sensational. Hope she goes onto win it.
She's the first Arab/Muslim/North African female player to be in the final.
« Reply #18377 on: Yesterday at 08:27:21 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 08:25:56 pm
She's the first Arab/Muslim/North African female player to be in the final.

Lovely stuff. Not my words, the words of Sheikhin' Stevens.
« Reply #18378 on: Yesterday at 08:34:14 pm »
Hope Jabeur wins it now.  Don't really want to see a sportswasher win it (not her fault really), the whole Kazak tennis setup was formed to sportswash and improve the global reputation of the country.

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18379 on: Yesterday at 08:37:07 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:27:21 pm
Lovely stuff. Not my words, the words of Sheikhin' Stevens.

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18380 on: Yesterday at 08:37:13 pm »
Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk retain their Mixed Doubles title!

Not sure why they played this on Thursday, very odd.
« Reply #18381 on: Yesterday at 08:38:56 pm »
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18382 on: Yesterday at 08:59:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:38:56 pm
?

Dont worry, was just mulling over whether I thought it was good or terrible. :D
« Reply #18383 on: Yesterday at 09:28:28 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:59:58 pm
Dont worry, was just mulling over whether I thought it was good or terrible. :D

Probably the latter :P
« Reply #18384 on: Yesterday at 10:17:11 pm »
Shame he has to pull out as I think he would of won his 23rd grand slam title on Sunday 😔
Cmon Norrie!!
« Reply #18385 on: Yesterday at 10:22:09 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 07:55:23 pm
There should be a rule that if a player withdraws, his last opponent should face the opponent in the next round.

If it was a 5 setter like yesterday I agree
« Reply #18386 on: Yesterday at 11:01:56 pm »
What happens if the winner of the Norris v Djokovic semi final is too injured to play in the final?
I'm surprised that there are not more withdrawals in what is an individual sport.
Another bug bear of mine is empty lanes in an Athletics final!!! Promote the next runner that didn't qualify automatically!!!
« Reply #18387 on: Today at 12:28:03 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 07:55:23 pm
There should be a rule that if a player withdraws, his last opponent should face the opponent in the next round.

Imagine if Wimbledon was won by a bloke who lost his quarter final. It'd be a farce.

It's extremely rare for a player to withdraw from a grand slam semifinal, just suck it up and move on, no need to compromise its integrity so that ticket holders don't get disappointed. Maybe wheel out some Legends for a bit of bantz and removing bugs from the court while the crowd titters.
« Reply #18388 on: Today at 02:36:15 am »
Very disappointing about Nadal but think it's incredible he got all the way to the semi's given all the talk of him not being 100% even during Roland Garros.

Really need Norrie to step up tonight!
« Reply #18389 on: Today at 07:48:34 am »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Yesterday at 10:17:11 pm
Shame he has to pull out as I think he would of won his 23rd grand slam title on Sunday 😔
Cmon Norrie!!

There is no chance an injured Nadal beats Djokovic on grass in my view.
« Reply #18390 on: Today at 08:00:27 am »
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 11:01:56 pm
What happens if the winner of the Norris v Djokovic semi final is too injured to play in the final?
I'm surprised that there are not more withdrawals in what is an individual sport.
Another bug bear of mine is empty lanes in an Athletics final!!! Promote the next runner that didn't qualify automatically!!!

You can't have people winning competitions that lost a knock-out match.
« Reply #18391 on: Today at 08:19:19 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 02:36:15 am
Very disappointing about Nadal but think it's incredible he got all the way to the semi's given all the talk of him not being 100% even during Roland Garros.

Really need Norrie to step up tonight!

 ;D
« Reply #18392 on: Today at 09:09:57 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:00:27 am
You can't have people winning competitions that lost a knock-out match.

People getting walk overs into GS finals is equally bad 
I prefer the beaten player to take their place as you get the match played, ultimately everyone wants to watch competitive sport
« Reply #18393 on: Today at 09:12:17 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:00:27 am
You can't have people winning competitions that lost a knock-out match.

This is it really. If an injured Nadal was still able to win the match it doesn't say much about the guy he beat. For me Nadal should have had the humility to retire injured if it was that bad, thats the problem. Gutsing it out is all well and good but he's now made a farcical event even worse.
« Reply #18394 on: Today at 10:38:24 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:12:17 am
This is it really. If an injured Nadal was still able to win the match it doesn't say much about the guy he beat. For me Nadal should have had the humility to retire injured if it was that bad, thats the problem. Gutsing it out is all well and good but he's now made a farcical event even worse.

I don't like Nadal in the slightest but I don't think he did anything wrong by playing on. He felt he could win, he did win and he may not have known the extent of his injury. Nobody really knows with Nadal to be honest but I don't think his priority should be to protect the competition, he is a competitior who does everything to win. Whilst his gamesmanship, a example of that desire to win, rankles me, I can't fault him for playing on and finding a way to win.

To me, it is up to Wimbledon to provide something else (or refund) in its place

Nadal has not been shy about retiring when he has realised that his injury means he cannot win (memorably against Murray) and he has, conversely, certainly played out matches where he felt he was going to lose due to i jury so his opponent gets the credit for beating him (Ferrer). So, my gut is he saw a way of winning without thinking he wouldn't be able to recover.

I can't fault him at all for that.
