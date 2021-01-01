This is it really. If an injured Nadal was still able to win the match it doesn't say much about the guy he beat. For me Nadal should have had the humility to retire injured if it was that bad, thats the problem. Gutsing it out is all well and good but he's now made a farcical event even worse.



I don't like Nadal in the slightest but I don't think he did anything wrong by playing on. He felt he could win, he did win and he may not have known the extent of his injury. Nobody really knows with Nadal to be honest but I don't think his priority should be to protect the competition, he is a competitior who does everything to win. Whilst his gamesmanship, a example of that desire to win, rankles me, I can't fault him for playing on and finding a way to win.To me, it is up to Wimbledon to provide something else (or refund) in its placeNadal has not been shy about retiring when he has realised that his injury means he cannot win (memorably against Murray) and he has, conversely, certainly played out matches where he felt he was going to lose due to i jury so his opponent gets the credit for beating him (Ferrer). So, my gut is he saw a way of winning without thinking he wouldn't be able to recover.I can't fault him at all for that.