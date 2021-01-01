Fritz must be really annoyed he lost now! Might be is only shot at a GS final.
Kyrgios gets a walkover to the final. I suspect he'd have gotten there anyway but it's not a pretty sight.
That can't be right. You made it pretty clear he was faking it.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
It's a shame that there's not a rule in place for a beaten player to take the place if the winner withdraws before the next round. Even if just for the semi-final and final, they're such spectacles, it's a huge shame for there not to be any match. Can you imagine if there wasn't a Wimbledon final because one of the players slipped and badly sprained their ankle the night before? Would be such a damp squib.
Turns out he's just an idiot instead. Should have listened to his dad.
Rafa said he doesn't think he can win two matches so pulled out. Injury not long term and should be ok in a week or so.
Good for him, he needs to listen to his body. I think he was planning on playing in Toronto/Montreal as a USO warm up, so he should be fit by then which is good news.
There should be a rule that if a player withdraws, his last opponent should face the opponent in the next round.
A Djokovic Vs Kyrigos final is the stuff of nightmares
And Djokovic cant play that at the moment cause of vaccine status ?
I think so, but it might change closer to the time. Australia have removed vaccination requirements now, so he's free to play that tournament.
wow Ons Jabeur is such class and respectful
She's great, so much fun to watch. Some of the shots she was coming out with today were sensational. Hope she goes onto win it.
She's the first Arab/Muslim/North African female player to be in the final.
Lovely stuff. Not my words, the words of Sheikhin' Stevens.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Hmmmmm.
?
Dont worry, was just mulling over whether I thought it was good or terrible.
Page created in 0.027 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.93]