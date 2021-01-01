Turns out he's just an idiot instead. Should have listened to his dad.



Not really sure this is fair. It's one thing to make a judgement that you can get through a match despite being injured. It's another to know for certain in the moment that you won't be able to play in the next round. With hindsight be probably wishes he'd withdrawn but if he'd woken up this morning and felt in decent shape he might have been able to play tomorrow. It's hard to judge the extent of an injury with a cursory examination in the middle of a match.