If Rafa wins this now, i am once again suspect of him, how can someon possibly recover from a major injury and play like he's 21 at that age? Not saying they do, but him and Novak seem to get some weird fitness boost when they are down 2-1
Lance Armstrong and Floyd Landis could recover very quickly too. So there is a precedent that humans are perfectly capable of immediate recovery. I dont understand what your worry is about.
Rafa and Novak are probably just fitter than their opponnents, but they either overplay their "injuries" or overplay their tiredness. Both have been down and out so many times and then miracoulusly just comeback with fresh legs later
Its also the tightness from other players when they have a chance to beat them as they dont appear to be mentally strong enough. Look at Sinner yesterday.
Suspect in what regard ? Rafa doesnt use medical timeouts to his advantage.
You would have to be one hell of a salesperson for me to buy that.
Grant Shapps taught me 😃
Goffin and Schwartzman were the only exception. Schwartzman was seeded 20 not sure about Goffin.
I mean Rafa seems tiny at 6"2, but it helps being tall in tennis. Just look at Isner, he was close to top 10 for most of his career and he basically can only serve deadly due to his height.
Fritz, you lucky sod.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]