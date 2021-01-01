« previous next »
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18200 on: Today at 06:16:50 pm »
Why's there so many empty seats? Happened in Jabeur match yesterday also.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18201 on: Today at 06:17:06 pm »
VAMOS RAFA!
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18202 on: Today at 06:17:46 pm »
If Rafa wins this now, i am once again suspect of him, how can someon possibly recover from a major injury and play like he's 21 at that age?

Not saying they do, but him and Novak seem to get some weird fitness boost when they are down 2-1
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18203 on: Today at 06:19:53 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 06:17:46 pm
If Rafa wins this now, i am once again suspect of him, how can someon possibly recover from a major injury and play like he's 21 at that age?

Not saying they do, but him and Novak seem to get some weird fitness boost when they are down 2-1

Suspect in what regard ?

Rafa doesnt use medical timeouts to his advantage.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18204 on: Today at 06:22:18 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 06:17:46 pm
If Rafa wins this now, i am once again suspect of him, how can someon possibly recover from a major injury and play like he's 21 at that age?

Not saying they do, but him and Novak seem to get some weird fitness boost when they are down 2-1

Lance Armstrong and Floyd Landis could recover very quickly too. So there is a precedent that humans are perfectly capable of immediate recovery. I dont understand what your worry is about.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18205 on: Today at 06:25:44 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 06:22:18 pm
Lance Armstrong and Floyd Landis could recover very quickly too. So there is a precedent that humans are perfectly capable of immediate recovery. I dont understand what your worry is about.
;D ;D

Rafa and Novak are probably just fitter than their opponnents, but they either overplay their "injuries" or overplay their tiredness. Both have been down and out so many times and then miracoulusly just comeback with fresh legs later
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18206 on: Today at 06:26:57 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 06:25:44 pm
;D ;D

Rafa and Novak are probably just fitter than their opponnents, but they either overplay their "injuries" or overplay their tiredness. Both have been down and out so many times and then miracoulusly just comeback with fresh legs later

Its also the tightness from other players when they have a chance to beat them as they dont appear to be mentally strong enough.

Look at Sinner yesterday.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18207 on: Today at 06:30:23 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:26:57 pm
Its also the tightness from other players when they have a chance to beat them as they dont appear to be mentally strong enough.

Look at Sinner yesterday.

Of course, but in Tennis it just weirds me out as the 5th set often is the set where both players play their best tennis... look at how Nadals moving now (apart from his serve). He's running up and down the court again as if this was the first set, even when Fritz is not making stupid errors.

Many players do that, Nick even did it against Nakashima, but Nadal and Djokovic do it all the time
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18208 on: Today at 06:31:16 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:19:53 pm
Suspect in what regard ?

Rafa doesnt use medical timeouts to his advantage.

You would have to be one hell of a salesperson for me to buy that.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18209 on: Today at 06:32:25 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 06:31:16 pm
You would have to be one hell of a salesperson for me to buy that.

Grant Shapps taught me 😃
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18210 on: Today at 06:33:26 pm »
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18211 on: Today at 06:36:25 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 06:01:05 pm
Goffin and Schwartzman were the only exception. Schwartzman was seeded 20 not sure about Goffin.
Think Goffin was ranked in the 50s, but quite unbelievable how Schwartzman has been able to hang around the top 20 for so long, with such a height disadvantage.

Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 06:02:30 pm
I mean Rafa seems tiny at 6"2, but it helps being tall in tennis. Just look at Isner, he was close to top 10 for most of his career and he basically can only serve deadly due to his height.
Think Rafa is closer to 6'1 (if that), but yes I understand why the tall and lean physic is so dominant. Big serve, reach and mobility. Although one could question just how effective that physiology actually is, as the big three still dominate most of the grand slams, and they are between 6'1 and 6'2.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18212 on: Today at 06:49:20 pm »
Fritz, you lucky sod.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18213 on: Today at 06:49:57 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 06:49:20 pm
Fritz, you lucky sod.

Doing everything he can to choke here.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18214 on: Today at 06:54:04 pm »
Phenomenal
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18215 on: Today at 06:54:05 pm »
Injured, my arse ::)
