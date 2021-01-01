Can the ATP / Wimbledon step in here and suspend him?



I get he has to stand trial yet so innocent until proven guilty, etc but that looks pretty damning.



I highly doubt it, innocent till proven guilty. That said the ATP have a woeful record when it comes to abuse and violence. Zverev, Basilashvili and Kyrgios have all been accused and the ATP have buried their heads in the sand. They don't want to lose risk losing any money.