Online Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18080 on: Today at 02:57:16 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 01:14:06 pm
A reminder that we are indeed all enduring this cost of living crisis together...!

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2022/jul/04/wimbledon-appeals-to-players-to-not-max-out-food-allowance


Elite sport is just the same as all the other industries bleeding the world dry.  High earners are just fucking pricks in general.
Online Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18081 on: Today at 02:57:19 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 02:40:56 pm
You're welcome. It's nasty reading, and I feel for his ex. I've also heard stories about him being into underage girls, obviously this isn't proven but a few people have posted on Reddit about it. One guy mentioned his friend was 16 and hooked up with Kyrgios over the Aus summer this year. He's 27.

Can the ATP / Wimbledon step in here and suspend him?

I get he has to stand trial yet so innocent until proven guilty, etc but that looks pretty damning.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline elsewhere

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18082 on: Today at 02:59:31 pm »
Sinner will actually do this, won't he?
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18083 on: Today at 03:00:32 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:59:31 pm
Sinner will actually do this, won't he?

If he keeps playing like this, yes.
Online Persephone

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18084 on: Today at 03:04:02 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:57:19 pm
Can the ATP / Wimbledon step in here and suspend him?

I get he has to stand trial yet so innocent until proven guilty, etc but that looks pretty damning.
I highly doubt it, innocent till proven guilty. That said the ATP have a woeful record when it comes to abuse and violence. Zverev, Basilashvili and Kyrgios have all been accused and the ATP have buried their heads in the sand. They don't want to lose risk losing any money.
Online Ray K

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18085 on: Today at 03:04:37 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:59:31 pm
Sinner will actually do this, won't he?
You probably watch a horror film and after the bad guy gets shot say 'well, that's him dead, he's never going to come back, we can forget all about him now'  :P
Online RedForeverTT

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18086 on: Today at 03:06:06 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 02:25:34 pm
I read about this earlier this year, it's pretty common knowledge on tennis forums.
https://firstsportz.com/tennis-nick-kyrgios-girlfriend-chiara-passari-exposes-tennis-bad-boy-and-accuses-him-of-physical-abuse/

What a dick.

And how is she still with him? I would have poisoned his tea if I were her.
Online RedForeverTT

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18087 on: Today at 03:07:37 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:00:32 pm
If he keeps playing like this, yes.

Crowd is firmly behind Sinner.

Seems like they still remember Djokovic being a anti-vax theorist.
Online Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18088 on: Today at 03:07:50 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 03:06:06 pm
What a dick.

And how is she still with him? I would have poisoned his tea if I were her.

Shes not. He has a new girlfriend.
Online Persephone

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18089 on: Today at 03:13:57 pm »
I'm not getting too excited yet, we've seen this too many times before to write off Djokovic, but Sinner is dominating him here.
Online RedForeverTT

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18090 on: Today at 03:17:43 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 03:13:57 pm
I'm not getting too excited yet, we've seen this too many times before to write off Djokovic, but Sinner is dominating him here.

Djokovic has the advantage for this set. Serving after break and serving for the set first.
Online Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18091 on: Today at 03:18:20 pm »
Long way to go here
