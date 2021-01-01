« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 446 447 448 449 450 [451]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 710444 times)

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,932
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18000 on: Today at 03:27:24 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:05:35 pm
What about his Foundation ?

https://nkfoundation.com.au/

Well that's commendable, but he still acts like an arse and treats people like shit.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,199
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18001 on: Today at 03:36:51 pm »
Is Kyrigos is Nadal's half?
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,948
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18002 on: Today at 03:40:33 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:36:51 pm
Is Kyrigos is Nadal's half?

Yeah. Due to meet in the semis I think.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,304
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18003 on: Today at 03:42:24 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 03:40:33 pm
Yeah. Due to meet in the semis I think.

Norrie v Djokovic/Sinner then?
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,463
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18004 on: Today at 03:43:29 pm »
Incredible win for Garin after being two sets down.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,463
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18005 on: Today at 03:44:25 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:42:24 pm
Norrie v Djokovic/Sinner then?

If Norrie beats Goffin
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,199
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18006 on: Today at 03:44:26 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 03:40:33 pm
Yeah. Due to meet in the semis I think.

Obviously, Nadal will be a huge favourite, but, he'll be hoping he loses before then.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,304
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18007 on: Today at 03:45:47 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:44:25 pm
If Norrie beats Goffin

Indeed. But I was just being lazy with my typing! He should win though shouldnt he? Or could Goffin be awkward?
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,463
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18008 on: Today at 03:48:58 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:45:47 pm
Indeed. But I was just being lazy with my typing! He should win though shouldnt he? Or could Goffin be awkward?

Norrie is favourite - both going for their first Slam SF.

Its on Court 1 too.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,875
  • Not Italian
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18009 on: Today at 03:53:40 pm »
That Garin-De Minaur match was incredible. De Minaur will be devasted by that though, losing that match after going two sets up, and losing both tie breaks. Rough.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,463
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18010 on: Today at 03:54:20 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 03:53:40 pm
That Garin-De Minaur match was incredible. De Minaur will be devasted by that though, losing that match after going two sets up, and losing both tie breaks. Rough.

Hes been really good most the Tournament - fancied him to make the SF.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,875
  • Not Italian
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18011 on: Today at 03:58:21 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:54:20 pm
Hes been really good most the Tournament - fancied him to make the SF.
Yeah, I really like de Minaur. In times of servebots, his Hewitt-lite game is refreshing to see. seems like a decent fella too.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,341
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18012 on: Today at 04:06:13 pm »
Kyrgios massively needs to work on his return of serves and his backhands. Seems to struggle winning points on the former and gives up too many cheap ones on the latter.
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,415
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18013 on: Today at 04:10:28 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 04:06:13 pm
Kyrgios massively needs to work on his return of serves and his backhands. Seems to struggle winning points on the former and gives up too many cheap ones on the latter.
His all-round game is not the greatest, this is why he hardly ever plays clay. He is best suited to the fast courts where his serve and forehand allows him to get through games quickly. His fitness is not great either,  you can see how gassed he looks now.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,341
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18014 on: Today at 04:13:56 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 04:10:28 pm
His all-round game is not the greatest, this is why he hardly ever plays clay. He is best suited to the fast courts where his serve and forehand allows him to get through games quickly. His fitness is not great either,  you can see how gassed he looks now.

Very few players are perfectly rounded though. With more practice and game time he could easily improve those two skills I've mentioned. His biggest problem is his head.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,304
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18015 on: Today at 04:15:51 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 03:58:21 pm
Yeah, I really like de Minaur. In times of servebots, his Hewitt-lite game is refreshing to see. seems like a decent fella too.

He looks like Modric after getting a makeover on one of those 10 Years Younger shows.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 446 447 448 449 450 [451]   Go Up
« previous next »
 