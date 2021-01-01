What about his Foundation ?https://nkfoundation.com.au/
Is Kyrigos is Nadal's half?
Yeah. Due to meet in the semis I think.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Norrie v Djokovic/Sinner then?
If Norrie beats Goffin
Indeed. But I was just being lazy with my typing! He should win though shouldnt he? Or could Goffin be awkward?
That Garin-De Minaur match was incredible. De Minaur will be devasted by that though, losing that match after going two sets up, and losing both tie breaks. Rough.
Hes been really good most the Tournament - fancied him to make the SF.
Kyrgios massively needs to work on his return of serves and his backhands. Seems to struggle winning points on the former and gives up too many cheap ones on the latter.
His all-round game is not the greatest, this is why he hardly ever plays clay. He is best suited to the fast courts where his serve and forehand allows him to get through games quickly. His fitness is not great either, you can see how gassed he looks now.
Yeah, I really like de Minaur. In times of servebots, his Hewitt-lite game is refreshing to see. seems like a decent fella too.
Page created in 0.024 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.59]