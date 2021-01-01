Used to play Doubles together in 2019. Clear animosity there now though.
Crosby Nick never fails.
What a shot to win it. Some quality tennis from both from what I saw. Hoped it would go to a 5th.
Great win for Nick
so much talent
He's 27 and has never gone beyond the QF of a Grand Slam. He's won 6 titles in his whole career. So not that much talent.
Kyrgios will flop in the next round and go out weakly against whoever he's up against. He's the definition of flaky.
I only started watching from the 3rd but Tsipitas was more of the dick in that time since I started watching.
BBC are so dull. Tennis needs personalities.
I hate this line of thought. Thats still a decent career but its easy to mock from a sofa.
