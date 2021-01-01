« previous next »
Offline elsewhere

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 28,236
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17880 on: Today at 08:56:55 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:48:31 pm
Used to play Doubles together in 2019.

Clear animosity there now though.
Thanks, I asked because i know his closest friends such as Kokkinakis are Aussies with Greek backgrounds.
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 97,261
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17881 on: Today at 09:00:19 pm
Tough to know who to want here but its good to watch.
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 97,261
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17882 on: Today at 09:17:22 pm
What a shot to win it. Some quality tennis from both from what I saw. Hoped it would go to a 5th.
Offline b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 23,409
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17883 on: Today at 09:17:28 pm
Great win for Nickso much talent
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 30,438
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17884 on: Today at 09:17:41 pm
BBC are pathetic.
Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,548
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17885 on: Today at 09:18:13 pm
Well done, Kyrgios. Great match!
Online Rob Dylan

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,925
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17886 on: Today at 09:19:12 pm
Kyrgios will flop in the next round and go out weakly against whoever he's up against. He's the definition of flaky.
Offline elsewhere

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 28,236
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17887 on: Today at 09:19:24 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:17:22 pm
What a shot to win it. Some quality tennis from both from what I saw. Hoped it would go to a 5th.
yeah, annoying that we didn't get the 5th. Sligo Rovers-Shelbourne is the only sports event left for the night ;D
Online Rob Dylan

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,925
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17888 on: Today at 09:21:07 pm
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 09:17:28 pm
Great win for Nickso much talent

People always say this, but he's 27 and has never gone beyond the QF of a Grand Slam. He's won 6 titles in his whole career. So not that much talent.
Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 31,380
  • Truthiness
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17889 on: Today at 09:21:46 pm
Just a relentless arse of a human being.

He'll lose in 3 sets next day out while having a meltdown, cos that's what he does.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 30,438
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17890 on: Today at 09:22:05 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 09:21:07 pm
He's 27 and has never gone beyond the QF of a Grand Slam. He's won 6 titles in his whole career. So not that much talent.

I hate this line of thought.

Thats still a decent career but its easy to mock from a sofa.

« Last Edit: Today at 09:23:39 pm by Nick110581 »
Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,548
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17891 on: Today at 09:23:31 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 09:19:12 pm
Kyrgios will flop in the next round and go out weakly against whoever he's up against. He's the definition of flaky.

He has all the talent and physical ability, but he struggles with his mental health. He was self harming in 2019 and abusing drugs and alcohol. Hes done well to recover from that period.
Offline elsewhere

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 28,236
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17892 on: Today at 09:23:41 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 09:21:07 pm
People always say this, but he's 27 and has never gone beyond the QF of a Grand Slam. He's won 6 titles in his whole career. So not that much talent.
He always had talent but his lack of focus and mental strength were the weaknesses imo.
Online B0151?

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,116
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17893 on: Today at 09:24:39 pm
I only started watching from the 3rd but Tsipitas was more of the dick in that time since I started watching.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 30,438
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17894 on: Today at 09:25:13 pm
BBC are so dull.

Tennis needs personalities.
Offline b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 23,409
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17895 on: Today at 09:27:45 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 09:21:07 pm
People always say this, but he's 27 and has never gone beyond the QF of a Grand Slam. He's won 6 titles in his whole career. So not that much talent.
Not much consistency. Talent only takes you so far
Online B0151?

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,116
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17896 on: Today at 09:28:45 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 09:24:39 pm
I only started watching from the 3rd but Tsipitas was more of the dick in that time since I started watching.

So Kyrgios was abusive to linejudges while Tsipitas hits ball at crowd and lucky not to hit someone. Not really sure you can paint just one of them as the bad guy there
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 64,914
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17897 on: Today at 09:29:35 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:25:13 pm
BBC are so dull.

Tennis needs personalities.

Considering it will be decades (or most likely past most peoples lifetimes) that they will get talented bunch as Federer, Djokovic and Nadal then it most definitely needs people like these two.
Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  Campaigns
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 25,940
  • JFT 97
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17898 on: Today at 09:29:40 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:25:13 pm
BBC are so dull.

Tennis needs personalities.

If Kyrgios was a Football team he would be Atletico.

The gamesmanship is off the charts.
Online Rob Dylan

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,925
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17899 on: Today at 09:30:55 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:22:05 pm
I hate this line of thought.

Thats still a decent career but its easy to mock from a sofa.

I know what you're getting at and I'm not doubting he has ability. I'm more talking about the difference between the way people talk about him, and the facts of what he's actually achieved. The attention and praise he gets are way out of proportion to his ability and achievements. A lot of the time he doesn't even turn up and loses weakly, but every now and then he has a rant or does something stupid and people talk about how talented and what a character he is. If it wasn't for his antics he'd be virtually unknown.
