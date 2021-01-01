Bizarre decision from Swiatek to play no warm up events. I get shed played some matches but there was a big enough gap between French Open and Berlin or Eastbourne to have a breather and getting used to this stuff.
This is abject tennis from Swiatek. Cornet to serve for the match!
I agree - I said the same after (during?) her last match - surely you get some practice in on your weakest surface.
Haven't seen her play that poorly for a long time, if ever.
Way way too many errors from Kvitova's raquet!
Kyrgios has been surprisingly well behaved in this match.
Just stuck it on. Kyrgios matches are usually fun to watch.Just saw Gasquet played today which surprised me that he's still going
Kyrgios though, he's just too much. Hope he gets knocked out as can't be arsed with him.
Opposite for me. Hope Kyrgios wins. One of the most entertaining players on tour.
He is in terms of tennis. Can't be arsed with the rest of his crap.Great game that to win the set though. Shaping up nicely this match.
To be fair I like watching Tsitsipas too, he's a nice blend between the old and new school style players. Not really arsed who wins but would like 5 sets!
Kyrgios is getting under the skin of Tsitsipas
To be fair, the Umpire has lost it.
His tennis is quality.Think he needs to be riled up to play his best. He has a point on Tsitsipas after second set.
