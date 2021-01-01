« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 442 443 444 445 446 [447]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 706939 times)

Offline Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17840 on: Today at 05:35:42 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:33:57 pm
Bizarre decision from Swiatek to play no warm up events. I get shed played some matches but there was a big enough gap between French Open and Berlin or Eastbourne to have a breather and getting used to this stuff.

I agree - I said the same after (during?) her last match - surely you get some practice in on your weakest surface.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,649
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17841 on: Today at 05:35:45 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 05:30:45 pm
This is abject tennis from Swiatek. Cornet to serve for the match!

Haven't seen her play that poorly for a long time, if ever.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17842 on: Today at 05:42:48 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 05:35:42 pm
I agree - I said the same after (during?) her last match - surely you get some practice in on your weakest surface.

Djokovic used to do it most years but hes a god on this stuff.
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17843 on: Today at 05:44:17 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:35:45 pm
Haven't seen her play that poorly for a long time, if ever.

She was bad today. Wouldnt shock me if she was ill or injured.
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,012
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17844 on: Today at 06:19:07 pm »
No last hurrah for Kvitova then :-X
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,186
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17845 on: Today at 06:19:25 pm »
Way way too many errors from Kvitova's raquet!
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,186
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17846 on: Today at 06:21:40 pm »
Compare the third round matches in the top half, to the bottom half!

Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,103
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17847 on: Today at 06:31:03 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:19:25 pm
Way way too many errors from Kvitova's raquet!
Yeah sadly.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,379
  • Truthiness
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17848 on: Today at 06:41:25 pm »
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 656
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17849 on: Today at 06:42:24 pm »
Disappointed for Petra.

I think Halep has to be a big favourite now?
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,649
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17850 on: Today at 06:52:17 pm »
Kyrgios has been surprisingly well behaved in this match.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,103
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17851 on: Today at 07:00:20 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:52:17 pm
Kyrgios has been surprisingly well behaved in this match.
Just stuck it on. Kyrgios matches are usually fun to watch.

Just saw Gasquet played today which surprised me that he's still going ;D
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,338
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17852 on: Today at 07:20:20 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:52:17 pm
Kyrgios has been surprisingly well behaved in this match.

If he can win this set this match could become a classic.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,649
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17853 on: Today at 07:21:50 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:00:20 pm
Just stuck it on. Kyrgios matches are usually fun to watch.

Just saw Gasquet played today which surprised me that he's still going ;D

Yeah, he's been around for ages.

Kyrgios though, he's just too much. Hope he gets knocked out as can't be arsed with him.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,338
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17854 on: Today at 07:23:30 pm »
Hahaha that game man. Peak Kyrgios.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,103
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17855 on: Today at 07:24:45 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:21:50 pm

Kyrgios though, he's just too much. Hope he gets knocked out as can't be arsed with him.
Opposite for me. Hope Kyrgios wins. One of the most entertaining players on tour.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,338
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17856 on: Today at 07:26:46 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:24:45 pm
Opposite for me. Hope Kyrgios wins. One of the most entertaining players on tour.

To be fair I like watching Tsitsipas too, he's a nice blend between the old and new school style players. Not really arsed who wins but would like 5 sets!
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,649
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17857 on: Today at 07:30:07 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:24:45 pm
Opposite for me. Hope Kyrgios wins. One of the most entertaining players on tour.

He is in terms of tennis. Can't be arsed with the rest of his crap.

Great game that to win the set though. Shaping up nicely this match.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,103
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17858 on: Today at 07:34:54 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:30:07 pm
He is in terms of tennis. Can't be arsed with the rest of his crap.

Great game that to win the set though. Shaping up nicely this match.
His tennis is quality.

Think he needs to be riled up to play his best. He has a point on Tsitsipas after second set.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,103
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17859 on: Today at 07:35:45 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 07:26:46 pm
To be fair I like watching Tsitsipas too, he's a nice blend between the old and new school style players. Not really arsed who wins but would like 5 sets!
Nah I don't like Tsitsipas as a player. Hopefully he loses today.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,432
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17860 on: Today at 07:35:56 pm »
Kyrgios is class and fun to watch.

Hes a dickhead at times but he was right there. If he did it then I bet he had to default.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,379
  • Truthiness
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17861 on: Today at 07:50:33 pm »
Tsitsipas can't make a first serve to save his life.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17862 on: Today at 07:54:42 pm »
Haha he is losing it.

Kyrgios is a tit like but tennis needs some personalities like this
Logged

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,897
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17863 on: Today at 07:54:56 pm »
Kyrgios is getting under the skin of Tsitsipas
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,432
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17864 on: Today at 07:55:54 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 07:54:56 pm
Kyrgios is getting under the skin of Tsitsipas

To be fair, the Umpire has lost it.

Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,114
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17865 on: Today at 07:57:44 pm »
On a couple min delay but the BBC commentators think Tsitipas shouldn't be getting violatiobs for hitting balls into crowds  ;D Kyrgios is in their head too
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,379
  • Truthiness
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17866 on: Today at 07:58:36 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:55:54 pm
To be fair, the Umpire has lost it.


Tsitsipas lost a point for literally hitting a return. Umpire is a joke.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,649
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17867 on: Today at 08:00:36 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:34:54 pm
His tennis is quality.

Think he needs to be riled up to play his best. He has a point on Tsitsipas after second set.

Possibly, but it's still him being a dick. I am getting swept up in it though, it's quite absorbing :P
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 ... 442 443 444 445 446 [447]   Go Up
« previous next »
 