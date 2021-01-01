« previous next »
« Reply #17840 on: Today at 05:35:42 pm »
Bizarre decision from Swiatek to play no warm up events. I get shed played some matches but there was a big enough gap between French Open and Berlin or Eastbourne to have a breather and getting used to this stuff.

I agree - I said the same after (during?) her last match - surely you get some practice in on your weakest surface.
« Reply #17841 on: Today at 05:35:45 pm »
This is abject tennis from Swiatek. Cornet to serve for the match!

Haven't seen her play that poorly for a long time, if ever.
« Reply #17842 on: Today at 05:42:48 pm »
I agree - I said the same after (during?) her last match - surely you get some practice in on your weakest surface.

Djokovic used to do it most years but hes a god on this stuff.
« Reply #17843 on: Today at 05:44:17 pm »
Haven't seen her play that poorly for a long time, if ever.

She was bad today. Wouldnt shock me if she was ill or injured.
« Reply #17844 on: Today at 06:19:07 pm »
No last hurrah for Kvitova then :-X
« Reply #17845 on: Today at 06:19:25 pm »
Way way too many errors from Kvitova's raquet!
« Reply #17846 on: Today at 06:21:40 pm »
Compare the third round matches in the top half, to the bottom half!

« Reply #17847 on: Today at 06:31:03 pm »
Way way too many errors from Kvitova's raquet!
Yeah sadly.
