Yosser0_0

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17760 on: Yesterday at 08:21:29 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 12:05:12 pm
Just watched the Isner interview and he does come across well.  But its just reminded me why I switch off straight after the game ends - I find these post match on-court interviews to be excruciating.

Interviewer: Congratulations, how did it feel to win?
*pause while the crowd claps, whoops and hollers for 30 seconds*
Player: It feels great, Andy is such a great champion.
*pause while the crowd claps, whoops and hollers for 30 seconds*
Player:and to do it in front of this crowd
*pause while the crowd claps, whoops and hollers for 30 seconds*
Player:makes it even more special
*pause while the crowd claps, whoops and hollers for 30 seconds*

Why do tennis crowds have to be such cringy sycophantic weirdos?  Especially the Wimbledon crowd these days, who have gone full American.  Just let the interview play out without fucking interrupting with clapping every two words for no reason whatsoever.

I pine for the days where they just walked off court to polite applause and had a nice gentle awkward interview indoors with Gary Partridge Richardson.

They eat too many Strawberries.
Logged


TheShanklyGates

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17761 on: Yesterday at 08:43:22 pm »
That tie break was brutal for Draper.
Logged





Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17762 on: Yesterday at 08:47:56 pm »
Didnt realise Boulter and De Minaur were together.
Logged

Yosser0_0

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17763 on: Yesterday at 09:26:17 pm »
Draper's unforced errors must be quite high.
Logged


Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17764 on: Yesterday at 09:27:49 pm »
Alex de Minaur is really decent.

Superb movement and footwork.
Logged


TheShanklyGates

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17765 on: Yesterday at 09:29:43 pm »
Draper getting his arse handed to him.

Been one way traffic since the second set tie break.
Logged





Yosser0_0

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17766 on: Yesterday at 09:30:07 pm »
Wow what a game from de Minaur. Unbelievable!
Logged


Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17767 on: Yesterday at 09:34:34 pm »
De Minaur could be a dark horse here
Logged


TheShanklyGates

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17768 on: Yesterday at 09:37:47 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:34:34 pm
De Minaur could be a dark horse here

You'd fancy him to make the quarters simply because he's the highest seed left in his section of the draw. He'll likely play the winner of the Kyrgios v Tsitsipas match if he gets that far.
Logged





Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17769 on: Yesterday at 09:41:37 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:27:49 pm
Alex de Minaur is really decent.

Superb movement and footwork.

Yeah he looks decent. Draper seems promising though.

Is that the arsehole Lleyton Hewitt I spy up in De Minaurs box?
Logged

Persephone

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17770 on: Yesterday at 09:41:55 pm »
My brother has Center Court tickets tomorrow, but the plonker barely watches any matches other than maybe a few minutes of Slam finals. Other than Djokovic he has no clue about any of the other players, which means he'll be sitting on his phone. What a waste.
Logged

duvva

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17771 on: Yesterday at 09:54:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:41:37 pm
Yeah he looks decent. Draper seems promising though.

Is that the arsehole Lleyton Hewitt I spy up in De Minaurs box?
He was in James Duckworths box for his match against Murray on Monday as well
Logged


Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17772 on: Yesterday at 09:59:20 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 09:37:47 pm
You'd fancy him to make the quarters simply because he's the highest seed left in his section of the draw. He'll likely play the winner of the Kyrgios v Tsitsipas match if he gets that far.

Kyrgios is favourite for that match.
Logged


TheShanklyGates

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17773 on: Yesterday at 10:07:04 pm »
Brit watch - the herd has thinned a fair bit.

Men:

Through to round 3:

Cam Norrie - plays Steve Johnson
Liam Broady - plays Alex de Minaur

Out:

Andy Murray
Ryan Peniston
Jack Draper
Alastair Gray

Women:

Through to round 3:

Katie Boulter - plays Harmony Tan
Heather Watson - plays Kaya Juvan

Out:

Harriet Dart
Emma Raducanu
Logged





Kalito

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17774 on: Yesterday at 10:50:56 pm »
Well played by Curtis Jones look-alike!
Logged


sinnermichael

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17775 on: Today at 02:09:18 pm »
Jabeur is brilliant to watch.

Heather Watson a set up.
Logged

Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17776 on: Today at 02:13:09 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 02:09:18 pm
Jabeur is brilliant to watch.

Heather Watson a set up.

I'm sure most in here will be disappointed in that; even more so if she wins.

They've been slagging her off constantly, whilst having a go at anyone who dares criticise 'Emma'.
Logged

TheShanklyGates

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17777 on: Today at 02:21:02 pm »
This would be a fantastic result for Watson if she can see it out.

Happy to see all the Brits do well unlike some boring fucking trolls on here.
Logged





TheShanklyGates

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17778 on: Today at 02:51:47 pm »
Watson through to the 4th round of Wimbledon for the first time in her career! Made up for her.

Jule Niemeier (ranked 97) up next, every chance she could make the quarters.
Logged





Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17779 on: Today at 03:07:06 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:13:09 pm
I'm sure most in here will be disappointed in that; even more so if she wins.

They've been slagging her off constantly, whilst having a go at anyone who dares criticise 'Emma'.

Im gutted.

Whos they? I made a crap post (arent they all) the other night when she lost her serve when serving for the match and then play got suspended but pleased for her. Hope she goes even further.

I want all the Beira to do well, even the City fan!
Logged

Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17780 on: Today at 03:17:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:07:06 pm
Im gutted.

Whos they? I made a crap post (arent they all) the other night when she lost her serve when serving for the match and then play got suspended but pleased for her. Hope she goes even further.

I want all the Beira to do well, even the City fan!

 ;D

Ignore it.  It was just a flippant remark.

I just thought it was weird to single out one player for being poor, whilst defending another vigorously.


Great to see Watson into the fourth round for the first time.  She's got a real crack at the quarters too.  Fancy Ostapenko to get to the final from that half though.

The top half has 4 GS champions in total, and 3 former Wimbledon champions.  Shame it is such a lobsided draw: seems to be a regular occurance these days.
Logged

JerseyKloppite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17781 on: Today at 03:24:57 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 02:21:02 pm
This would be a fantastic result for Watson if she can see it out.

Happy to see all the Brits do well unlike some boring fucking trolls on here.

She's from Guernsey so I have mixed feeling ;D

Nah I'm really pleased for her, she seems lovely. I wonder if the focus on Raducanu (and Murray to some extent) has taken the pressure off some of the other British players.
Logged

Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17782 on: Today at 03:30:16 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 03:24:57 pm
She's from Guernsey so I have mixed feeling ;D

Nah I'm really pleased for her, she seems lovely. I wonder if the focus on Raducanu (and Murray to some extent) has taken the pressure off some of the other British players.

Seems like Guernsey massively outperforms Jersey in the sporting stakes. Unless Bergerac was a junior sprint champion back in the day, who else have you had?
Logged

sinnermichael

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17783 on: Today at 03:42:08 pm »
Like a training session for Djokovic this.
Logged

CheshireDave

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17784 on: Today at 03:44:46 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:30:16 pm
Seems like Guernsey massively outperforms Jersey in the sporting stakes. Unless Bergerac was a junior sprint champion back in the day, who else have you had?

Just Graeme Le Saux.
Logged


Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17785 on: Today at 03:45:43 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 03:44:46 pm
Just Graeme Le Saux.

Thought he was Guernsey too for some reason. Was that just Le Tissier?
Logged

gerrardisgod

  
  
  
  
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17786 on: Today at 03:49:05 pm »
Wasnt Mansell from Jersey?

Probably why Bergerac was always ragging that Triumph around everywhere.
Logged
AHA!

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,194
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17787 on: Today at 03:51:19 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 03:49:05 pm
Wasnt Mansell from Jersey?

Think he just lived there because he didn't like paying tax. He's from the midlands.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,003
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17788 on: Today at 03:51:59 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 03:49:05 pm
Wasnt Mansell from Jersey?

Probably why Bergerac was always ragging that Triumph around everywhere.

Think he just fucked off there for tax dodging purposes, not quite the same ;D
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,242
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17789 on: Today at 03:53:02 pm »
Thought Mansell was the Isle of Man.

A tax dodger either way. :D

Matt Banahan the rugby player is from Jersey I think.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,003
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17790 on: Today at 03:58:44 pm »
Sakkari is out! She was a potential quarter final opponent for Watson. Ostapenko is now the highest ranked player left in that quarter of the draw.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,175
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17791 on: Today at 04:29:24 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:58:44 pm
Sakkari is out! She was a potential quarter final opponent for Watson. Ostapenko is now the highest ranked player left in that quarter of the draw.

Ostapenko should walk to the final from that half.

The top half is pretty tough!

Logged
