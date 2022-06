Much harder to consistently serve at 135mph+ if you're not tall, simple biology and physics really



Just to add to that, obviously action and skill plays a massive part too, Roddick is probably the shortest player I can think of to have a big booming serve partly because his flick action tossed it so high, was mildly fun to watch in its own way.Always loved a big Federer serve at break point down as well but him and Sampras were more about placement.