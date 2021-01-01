« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 432 433 434 435 436 [437]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 699927 times)

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,210
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17440 on: Today at 12:41:48 pm »
Have you just backed Katie Swan in-play? Looks like shes injured and struggling to carry on now.
Logged
AHA!

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,125
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17441 on: Today at 12:43:03 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 12:41:48 pm
Have you just backed Katie Swan in-play? Looks like shes injured and struggling to carry on now.

No. Too busy placing my Haaland top scorer/De Bruyne Player of the Year double.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,782
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17442 on: Today at 01:03:29 pm »
:lmao

Like I said. MENTAL!
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,977
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17443 on: Today at 01:04:22 pm »
Peniston through to round 2! He'll play Johnson next :-X
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,125
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17444 on: Today at 01:06:34 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:04:22 pm
Peniston through to round 2! He'll play Johnson next :-X

Good to finally see see Peniston win at Wimbledon.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,384
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17445 on: Today at 01:13:19 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:43:03 pm
No. Too busy placing my Haaland top scorer/De Bruyne Player of the Year double.
Don't disappoint us now Nick, and could you add a quick Kyrgios bet. Ta.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,338
  • Truthiness
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17446 on: Today at 01:14:36 pm »
Peniston vs Johnson will be a stiff test.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,136
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17447 on: Today at 01:25:02 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:38:13 pm
The bet is still valid. Potential return has gone from £320 to £2.73. :D
A wins a win
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,384
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17448 on: Today at 01:31:34 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:14:36 pm
Peniston vs Johnson will be a stiff test.
Hopefully neither flops.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,149
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17449 on: Today at 01:39:33 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:38:13 pm
The bet is still valid. Potential return has gone from £320 to £2.73. :D

Amazing work in just 24 hrs  ;D
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,125
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17450 on: Today at 01:41:46 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:39:33 pm
Amazing work in just 24 hrs  ;D

As said above, a win is a win. :D
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,338
  • Truthiness
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17451 on: Today at 03:17:05 pm »
I thought Jana Fett would put up more of a fight against Swiatek, but Swiatek is in form.
This is the way.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,917
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17452 on: Today at 03:46:29 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:17:05 pm
I thought Jana Fett would put up more of a fight against Swiatek, but Swiatek is in form.
This is the way.

Like a bantha!

Or something
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,136
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17453 on: Today at 06:27:48 pm »
Getting interesting on centre court
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,601
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17454 on: Today at 06:27:49 pm »
Liking this Nadal/Cerundolo match, Nadal was 2 sets up but it's now 2-1 and Cerundolo has a break in the 4th.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,386
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17455 on: Today at 06:30:15 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:27:49 pm
Liking this Nadal/Cerundolo match, Nadal was 2 sets up but it's now 2-1 and Cerundolo has a break in the 4th.

Important he backs it up.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,136
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17456 on: Today at 06:30:52 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:27:49 pm
Liking this Nadal/Cerundolo match, Nadal was 2 sets up but it's now 2-1 and Cerundolo has a break in the 4th.
Was a break up in that third set as well.
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,782
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17457 on: Today at 06:34:51 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:27:49 pm
Liking this Nadal/Cerundolo match, Nadal was 2 sets up but it's now 2-1 and Cerundolo has a break in the 4th.

Fucks sake. Nick obviously put a bet on for Nadal to win it at 2 sets up.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,500
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17458 on: Today at 06:35:42 pm »
Crazy to think Nadal is actually right handed. Actually, maybe he should use that hand today!
 ;D
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,601
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17459 on: Today at 06:39:25 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 06:30:52 pm
Was a break up in that third set as well.

What a comeback this would be!
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,782
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17460 on: Today at 06:46:16 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:39:25 pm
What a comeback this would be!

Was expecting the comeback to happen later in the Peniston-Johnson match.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,136
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17461 on: Today at 06:54:02 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:39:25 pm
What a comeback this would be!
Really should have taken that second break, probably gonna pay dearly now
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,977
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17462 on: Today at 06:54:32 pm »
Ahh well, it was fun for a little while.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,386
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17463 on: Today at 06:59:19 pm »
Who is on comms with Henman ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,136
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17464 on: Today at 06:59:58 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:59:19 pm
Who is on comms with Henman ?
Inverdale i think
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,386
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17465 on: Today at 07:01:40 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 06:59:58 pm
Inverdale i think

I thought it was.

Hes absolutely mental. Goes from talking about Rafa exiting the Tournament to talking about winning a 23rd Slam.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,140
  • kopite
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17466 on: Today at 07:07:28 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:01:40 pm
I thought it was.

Hes absolutely mental. Goes from talking about Rafa exiting the Tournament to talking about winning a 23rd Slam.

Haha...is he the fella before who said they should get rid of the 'let' rule 'as it wouldn't change the game at all'

Then backed up his comment with 'well it would improve it, so it wiould change it'

I think they did abolish the 'let' rule some years ago in some tournament, but it was a short lived trial.

(Serena up next, ranked 411 in the world I think at the moment)
« Last Edit: Today at 07:11:49 pm by mikeb58 »
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,601
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17467 on: Today at 07:11:59 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 06:54:02 pm
Really should have taken that second break, probably gonna pay dearly now

Spoke too soon. Ah well, enjoyable match though.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,601
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17468 on: Today at 07:12:16 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 06:34:51 pm
Fucks sake. Nick obviously put a bet on for Nadal to win it at 2 sets up.

Quote from: amir87 on Today at 06:46:16 pm
Was expecting the comeback to happen later in the Peniston-Johnson match.

;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,213
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17469 on: Today at 07:20:44 pm »
A pity about Nadal winning and his fans seem to love cheering mistakes.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,067
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17470 on: Today at 07:30:49 pm »
Hope Nadal wins Wimby
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,080
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17471 on: Today at 07:56:13 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 432 433 434 435 436 [437]   Go Up
« previous next »
 