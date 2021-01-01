« previous next »
The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium

gerrardisgod

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17440 on: Today at 12:41:48 pm
Have you just backed Katie Swan in-play? Looks like shes injured and struggling to carry on now.
AHA!

Crosby Nick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17441 on: Today at 12:43:03 pm
gerrardisgod on Today at 12:41:48 pm
Have you just backed Katie Swan in-play? Looks like shes injured and struggling to carry on now.

No. Too busy placing my Haaland top scorer/De Bruyne Player of the Year double.
amir87

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17442 on: Today at 01:03:29 pm
:lmao

Like I said. MENTAL!
TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17443 on: Today at 01:04:22 pm
Peniston through to round 2! He'll play Johnson next :-X
Crosby Nick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17444 on: Today at 01:06:34 pm
TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:04:22 pm
Peniston through to round 2! He'll play Johnson next :-X

Good to finally see see Peniston win at Wimbledon.
Persephone

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17445 on: Today at 01:13:19 pm
Crosby Nick on Today at 12:43:03 pm
No. Too busy placing my Haaland top scorer/De Bruyne Player of the Year double.
Don't disappoint us now Nick, and could you add a quick Kyrgios bet. Ta.
Ray K

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17446 on: Today at 01:14:36 pm
Peniston vs Johnson will be a stiff test.
duvva

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17447 on: Today at 01:25:02 pm
Crosby Nick on Today at 12:38:13 pm
The bet is still valid. Potential return has gone from £320 to £2.73. :D
A wins a win
Persephone

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17448 on: Today at 01:31:34 pm
Ray K on Today at 01:14:36 pm
Peniston vs Johnson will be a stiff test.
Hopefully neither flops.
Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17449 on: Today at 01:39:33 pm
Crosby Nick on Today at 12:38:13 pm
The bet is still valid. Potential return has gone from £320 to £2.73. :D

Amazing work in just 24 hrs  ;D
Crosby Nick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17450 on: Today at 01:41:46 pm
Red-Soldier on Today at 01:39:33 pm
Amazing work in just 24 hrs  ;D

As said above, a win is a win. :D
Ray K

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17451 on: Today at 03:17:05 pm
I thought Jana Fett would put up more of a fight against Swiatek, but Swiatek is in form.
This is the way.
Rob Dylan

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17452 on: Today at 03:46:29 pm
Ray K on Today at 03:17:05 pm
I thought Jana Fett would put up more of a fight against Swiatek, but Swiatek is in form.
This is the way.

Like a bantha!

Or something
duvva

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17453 on: Today at 06:27:48 pm
Getting interesting on centre court
Hazell

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17454 on: Today at 06:27:49 pm
Liking this Nadal/Cerundolo match, Nadal was 2 sets up but it's now 2-1 and Cerundolo has a break in the 4th.
Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17455 on: Today at 06:30:15 pm
Hazell on Today at 06:27:49 pm
Liking this Nadal/Cerundolo match, Nadal was 2 sets up but it's now 2-1 and Cerundolo has a break in the 4th.

Important he backs it up.
duvva

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17456 on: Today at 06:30:52 pm
Hazell on Today at 06:27:49 pm
Liking this Nadal/Cerundolo match, Nadal was 2 sets up but it's now 2-1 and Cerundolo has a break in the 4th.
Was a break up in that third set as well.
