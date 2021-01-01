« previous next »
Offline TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17400 on: Yesterday at 08:19:49 pm »
Murray breaking out the underarm serve ;D
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17401 on: Yesterday at 08:21:27 pm »
Is there anyone better at that disguised drop shot with slice? Sublime.
Offline sinnermichael

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17402 on: Yesterday at 08:23:53 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 08:19:49 pm
Murray breaking out the underarm serve ;D

The crowd didn't know how to react haha.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17403 on: Yesterday at 08:28:01 pm »
I wonder if Boris Becker will be able to watch this from his prison cell?
 :-X
Offline sinnermichael

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17404 on: Yesterday at 08:50:52 pm »
As if Heather Watson is 30 now.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17405 on: Yesterday at 09:24:57 pm »
Strange hearing the name Duckworth being mentioned without Lewis!
 ;D
Offline TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17406 on: Yesterday at 09:36:23 pm »
Good lad Andy.
Offline duvva

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17407 on: Yesterday at 09:37:31 pm »
Decent performance that. Great stuff Andy
Offline TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17408 on: Yesterday at 09:42:21 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 08:50:52 pm
As if Heather Watson is 30 now.

And still comfortingly shit ;D
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17409 on: Yesterday at 09:43:11 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 07:11:05 pm
Cilic has pulled out of the tournament.

Well there goes my otherwise dead cert of a bet.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17410 on: Yesterday at 09:45:18 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 09:42:21 pm
And still comfortingly shit ;D

Yeah but shes young. A Ben Foster/Jesse Lingard of the tennis world.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17411 on: Yesterday at 09:46:35 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 08:28:01 pm
I wonder if Boris Becker will be able to watch this from his prison cell?
 :-X
Yeah. McEnroe gave him a shout out didn't he?
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17412 on: Yesterday at 09:47:09 pm »
Glad Radacanu won. Tricky opponent.
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17413 on: Yesterday at 09:53:05 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:47:09 pm
Glad Radacanu won. Tricky opponent.

If Raducanu played like she did today, she will have no chance against Garcia who looked to have rediscovered her form.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17414 on: Yesterday at 10:05:17 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 09:53:05 pm
If Raducanu played like she did today, she will have no chance against Garcia who looked to have rediscovered her form.

Garcia needed a tie break to beat a pretty lowly ranked Brit didnt she?
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17415 on: Yesterday at 10:07:14 pm »
Don't think you can predict anything with confidence when Garcia is playing. She's capable of beating Swiatek but capable of losing against Raducanu.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17416 on: Yesterday at 10:11:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:43:11 pm
Well there goes my otherwise dead cert of a bet.

I didn't have to wait long to say 'I told you so'  ;)
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17417 on: Yesterday at 10:14:47 pm »
Agree about Garcia.  She is the epitome of Frenchness: talented, but extremely unreliable and flakey!
Offline jillc

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17418 on: Yesterday at 10:48:32 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 09:53:05 pm
If Raducanu played like she did today, she will have no chance against Garcia who looked to have rediscovered her form.

Garcia wasnt that impressive.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17419 on: Today at 01:04:54 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 07:48:15 pm
Still love listening to John McEnroe on commentary.

He's been a hero of mine since I was a little lad, I was on holiday in Wales and whilst I was browsing around this shop I heard this tennis match going on. They had one of those shitty little black and white portable telly's in the corner which was showing a McEnroe match. He was f-ing and blinding at the referee and I thought 'who is this lunatic?', at the time it was quite shocking to see such behaviour at Wimbledon, unheard of in fact. But what a player and suddenly tennis seemed exciting. It had quite a profound effect on me - as I said, Legend!!
 ;D ;D

McEnroe is a c*nt.
