Well deserved Rafa.



Humiliating for Ruud. Chose the biggest match in his career to have a stage fright.



Why is it humiliating? He's playing the greatest ever clay courter in a place where he as close to unbeatable as there is in professional sport. Ruud wasn't at his best but it's hard to fault him when it's Nadal across the net, he has done that to the very best this sport has to offer.