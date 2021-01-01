Crosby Nick never fails.
She got a hug from Robert Lewandowski after the match. But it produced an even better photo just before that when she saw him there.
So how many games is Ruud going to win, assuming it will be 3 sets to 0 to Nadal? I go for 7.When will the next generation start challenging Nadal & Dkokovic? And who will step up & win a Grand Slam?
Didnt see it. Quite happy to sit out of womens tennis mens French Open finals, until it is back to being a proper competition.
such a shit final
Ruud has thrown the kitchen sink but Nadal was just too good.Nadals speed on the court is amazing. Some players would have given up chasing lost cause.
