Online Persephone

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17240 on: Yesterday at 05:05:32 pm »
The future is all Iga ;D it was predictable how this match was going to go. It was a good experience for Gauff, I hope she can kick on now. The standard of women's tennis is pretty awful right now but Iga still had to go out there and win it. 35 matches unbeaten, that's pretty impressive.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:03:43 pm by Persephone »
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17241 on: Yesterday at 05:35:40 pm »
So, a beat down then. As I said, she barely wins games against Swiatek, let alone sets. Shes no weapons to hurt her. Swiatek can absorb all her power and give more back.
Offline Ray K

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17242 on: Yesterday at 06:08:19 pm »
She got a hug from Robert Lewandowski after the match. But it produced an even better photo just before that when she saw him there.

Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17243 on: Yesterday at 06:18:50 pm »
Ha, what a great photo. :D
Online Persephone

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17244 on: Yesterday at 06:57:42 pm »
I adore her, she's such a fan girl.
Online Lastrador

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17245 on: Yesterday at 07:19:54 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 06:08:19 pm
She got a hug from Robert Lewandowski after the match. But it produced an even better photo just before that when she saw him there.


Shes adorable.
Offline Dan The Man 28373

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17246 on: Today at 01:30:57 pm »
So how many games is Ruud going to win, assuming it will be 3 sets to 0 to Nadal? I go for 7.

When will the next generation start challenging Nadal & Dkokovic? And who will step up & win a Grand Slam?
Online Persephone

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17247 on: Today at 03:48:43 pm »
I just walked in after a lovely afternoon out with my partner and dogs, to pretty much the same scenario as almost every RG since I was a child. How has the match been so far?
Offline elsewhere

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17248 on: Today at 03:54:22 pm »
such a shit final
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17249 on: Today at 03:55:32 pm »
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on Today at 01:30:57 pm
So how many games is Ruud going to win, assuming it will be 3 sets to 0 to Nadal? I go for 7.

When will the next generation start challenging Nadal & Dkokovic? And who will step up & win a Grand Slam?

Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 03:26:12 pm
Didnt see it. Quite happy to sit out of womens tennis mens French Open finals, until it is back to being a proper competition.

 ;)
Online RedForeverTT

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17250 on: Today at 03:56:50 pm »
Ruud has thrown the kitchen sink but Nadal was just too good.

Nadals speed on the court is amazing. Some players would have given up chasing lost cause.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17251 on: Today at 03:57:35 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 03:54:22 pm
such a shit final

The mens draw was so top heavy, was always going to be a shit final!
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17252 on: Today at 03:57:47 pm »
Nadal just doing what he needs to do. 23 winners to 14 unforced errors. Straightforward for him.
Online Persephone

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17253 on: Today at 03:58:24 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 03:54:22 pm
such a shit final
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 03:56:50 pm
Ruud has thrown the kitchen sink but Nadal was just too good.

Nadals speed on the court is amazing. Some players would have given up chasing lost cause.
Cheers everyone. I didn't think Ruud would be much of a challenge for Nadal, the only true challenger he's ever had at RG has been own body.
