Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 685641 times)

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17160 on: Yesterday at 11:49:19 pm »
Super human from both players to pound the ball so hard for almost 4hrs.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17161 on: Yesterday at 11:51:57 pm »
David Campese breaks back.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17162 on: Yesterday at 11:52:06 pm »
Go on Rafa.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17163 on: Yesterday at 11:55:12 pm »
Someone in an LFC coat there ;D
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17164 on: Yesterday at 11:57:35 pm »
Did I just see Dimiflop Berbaflop in the crowd?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17165 on: Today at 12:05:51 am »
These two are killing me. Come on Rafa, let us all go to bed!
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17166 on: Today at 12:16:17 am »
Well in Rafa.

Amazing stat I heard on the radio, theyve now met 59 times. 30 wins for Djokovic, now 29 for Nadal. Barely anything between them.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17167 on: Today at 12:17:23 am »
what a comeback in the last set Rafa, well in!

As i said here, you just never make Rafa underdog in French Open ever.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17168 on: Today at 12:18:25 am »
Sensational stuff. Two complete legends of sport with the greatest rivalry in sporting history.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17169 on: Today at 12:18:52 am »
Incredible. I'm shattered, I can only imagine what Nadal and Djokovic feel like.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17170 on: Today at 12:19:33 am »
Rafaaaaaa
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17171 on: Today at 12:21:24 am »
Great stuff Nadal.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17172 on: Today at 12:21:43 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:27:03 pm
Rafa's time wasting is absolutely ridiculous and totally counter-productive. Taking 25 seconds for a second serve is just nonsense. It's all Djokovic now and I expect him to close out the next two sets.
I'd like to think that me giving Rafa this kick up the arse was the ammunition he needed to win this match.

I'm not going to claim all the credit though. I'm good like that.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17173 on: Today at 12:26:57 am »
Superb from Rafa! Unreal.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17174 on: Today at 12:33:11 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:16:17 am
Well in Rafa.

Amazing stat I heard on the radio, theyve now met 59 times. 30 wins for Djokovic, now 29 for Nadal. Barely anything between them.
Rafa now leads 11-7 in Grandslams which is even more impressive.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17175 on: Today at 12:35:24 am »
Always great to see Djokovic lose.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17176 on: Today at 12:37:00 am »
@tennispodcast
In seventeen years playing Roland Garros, Nadal has been taken to five sets precisely three times.

In 2011, in 2013 and two days ago.

His record here is now 110-3.
