Persephone

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17120 on: Today at 08:55:05 pm »
Rafa with first blood, 6-2. Rafa has been good and no sign thankfully of any foot issue. Djokovic been making a lot of surprising unforced errors.


Andar

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17121 on: Today at 09:01:57 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 08:48:50 pm
I like Ruud, he's definitely one to watch in the coming years.

Not too sure he has that extra bit needed to win the big titles. Rune has a bit more to his game. Especially on the backhand side.

It should be a good match between the two. Ruud being a bit more experienced right now will likely get him over the line tomorrow, but can see Rune having an advantage over him in the future.


Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17122 on: Today at 09:02:56 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 08:48:50 pm
I like Ruud, he's definitely one to watch in the coming years.


Yeah, agreed. Only seen him a few times but looks a talent. Civic was excellent yesterday against Medvedev and I always find Rublev entertaining so it's not a bad side. Certainly prefer any of those to win rather than Zverev.



Andar

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17123 on: Today at 09:07:38 pm »
Nadal has fitness issues? :D


Andar

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17124 on: Today at 09:09:34 pm »
He is unbelievable. Break up in the 2nd.


RedForeverTT

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17125 on: Today at 09:09:59 pm »
If you want to show a text book swing to your students then there is no better player than Ruud out there. Everything he hits is so sweet.

This Nadal-Djokovic match is going to finish at midnight the way it is going.


amir87

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17126 on: Today at 09:11:55 pm »
What inhaler is Rafa on? Asking for a friend.


Andar

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17127 on: Today at 09:13:15 pm »
Seriously feels like we're going back 10 years in time here. Some of the tennis from Nadal. Wow.


Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17128 on: Today at 09:14:15 pm »
Rafa looks unbelievable here



RedForeverTT

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17129 on: Today at 09:15:51 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:11:55 pm
What inhaler is Rafa on? Asking for a friend.

I know he is the one on the court that took the vaccine.


Persephone

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17130 on: Today at 09:16:02 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:11:55 pm
What inhaler is Rafa on? Asking for a friend.
;D

I'll be anxious till this match ends, I have bad memories of Djokovic seemingly being shit and then going God mode.


Andar

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17131 on: Today at 09:16:56 pm »
Mcenroe talks far too much!


Andar

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17132 on: Today at 09:18:35 pm »
Double break.

This is a serious beating.


RedForeverTT

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17133 on: Today at 09:20:07 pm »
Djokovic medical time out is coming


AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17134 on: Today at 09:20:27 pm »
Cant ever write Djokovic off but Nadal is looking imperious here.


amir87

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17135 on: Today at 09:23:31 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 09:20:07 pm
Djokovic medical time out is coming

He'll hope that wearing an orange shirt on the clay will make him suddenly start walking gingerly less obvious.


Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17136 on: Today at 09:26:33 pm »
One break back



RedForeverTT

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17137 on: Today at 09:32:39 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:23:31 pm
He'll hope that wearing an orange shirt on the clay will make him suddenly start walking gingerly less obvious.

Good news. Medic is called off for now..


Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17138 on: Today at 09:32:45 pm »
Momentum swinging here



amir87

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17139 on: Today at 09:33:26 pm »
What inhaler is Novak on? Asking for a friend.


Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17140 on: Today at 09:51:20 pm »
3-3 now



Golyo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17141 on: Today at 09:51:32 pm »
When did this game start? 20 minutes ago? (game length 18:43)
« Last Edit: Today at 09:54:16 pm by Golyo »



Andar

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17142 on: Today at 09:53:09 pm »
Argh Djokovic with all the momentum here. Take some doing from Nadal to win this set.


Golyo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17143 on: Today at 10:00:48 pm »
This can easily last another 3 hours. Long night.



AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17144 on: Today at 10:01:22 pm »
McEnroe driving me mad enough to turn it off and go to bed.


Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17145 on: Today at 10:01:33 pm »
3-0 with double break and hes now 4-3 down



Persephone

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17146 on: Today at 10:04:56 pm »
As expected Djokovic picked up massively and Nadal made silly errors to give him back his confidence.

I need to sleep but these two are determined to draw out every single game.


cissesbeard

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17147 on: Today at 10:05:56 pm »
any streams for this?


amir87

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17148 on: Today at 10:07:41 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:01:22 pm
McEnroe driving me mad enough to turn it off and go to bed.

He must get paid by the word.


Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17149 on: Today at 10:10:31 pm »
égalité

Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Golyo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17150 on: Today at 10:12:54 pm »



cissesbeard

  
  • *****
  • Posts: 772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17151 on: Today at 10:18:04 pm »
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,288
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17152 on: Today at 10:21:14 pm »
Shite from Rafa after a brilliant 1 and a half sets
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,307
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17153 on: Today at 10:23:03 pm »
Rafa needs to sort himself out, he's gone into his shell and let Djokovic dictate the points. Too many unforced errors and he let Djokovic in.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,154
  • Truthiness
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17154 on: Today at 10:27:03 pm »
Rafa's time wasting is absolutely ridiculous and totally counter-productive. Taking 25 seconds for a second serve is just nonsense. It's all Djokovic now and I expect him to close out the next two sets.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,288
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17155 on: Today at 10:38:31 pm »
2 and a half hours already
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,840
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17156 on: Today at 10:56:40 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:38:31 pm
2 and a half hours already

There must be 4 games in there that was 20mins each.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,288
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17157 on: Today at 11:03:17 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 10:56:40 pm
There must be 4 games in there that was 20mins each.

It was an intense set.

So many deuces.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,566
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17158 on: Today at 11:03:41 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 10:56:40 pm
There must be 4 games in there that was 20mins each.
Longest was 18:43 at the middle of the second set.
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,307
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17159 on: Today at 11:06:27 pm »
Crazy set, Djokovic now the one going through ups and downs. Nadal is leading this purely on his grit.
Logged
