Think you might call the Russian soldiers a lot worse than barbarians if you were caught in their path, going by their track record of treating women in Ukraine. It's not just the 'elites'.



They have their orders sure, but they still get judged on actions. Banning Russians from Wimbledon won't help in stopping the war, that's the issue. Other methods of targeting, inconveniencing, crippling the fortunes of Russians anywhere are perfectly welcome imo as long as they can impact the war.



I've survived a siege and a war. I know from first-hand experience what war crimes look like, who perpetrates them, and why. I know very well what to call the Russian soldiers committing such crimes. Every individual committing acts against humanity should suffer the consequences of his actions. No exceptions. That's not what I'm objecting to or debating. I'm objecting to an attempt to mark an entire people as criminal and worthy of retribution. Crippling the fortunes of ordinary Russians anywhere won't impact the war. This, too, I know from first-hand experience, and from careful, decades-long study of what happened to my own people. Please, let us pause for a moment, and reflect on what we're advocating for. We are witnessing a senseless crime taking place in Ukraine. Emotions are high. We feel disgusted and want to help. But we must stay vigilant and not allow these emotions to be used for the sake of amplifying nationalism, chauvinism, and an insistence on collective guilt--the very phenomena that lead to wars in the first place.