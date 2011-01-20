Djokovic pretty much has a clear run in grand slams for his generation hasnt produced winners that challenged Federer. He had to worry about the other big 3 and thats about it.
Lots of flash in the pan guys that could not sustain a challenge in Djokovics generation and the ones that came immediately after. For eg Tsonga, Monfils, Gofin , Cilic, Del Portro, no Americans nor Australians . It wasnt until this present generation of Medvedev, Zverev, Tsisitpas, FAA, Shapovalov that they provided more resistance.
Irregardless, the way he conducted itself didnt endear himself to me much to call him a goat even if he wins the next 4 grand slams. When a man like Rod Laver has spoken out against him it really says a lot about his character.