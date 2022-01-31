« previous next »
« Reply #16920 on: January 31, 2022, 10:51:34 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on January 31, 2022, 07:01:13 am
He's exaggerating a bit. It wasn't really that bad. He's acting a bit like a drama queen. In all sports you get cheers and boos. Never heard our players complaining about Goodison Park boos, or boxers complaining about boos, or any other sportsman. If you don't have thick skin then you're not ready for big stages.
It was that bad, the booing and screaming was a constant, let alone that stupid "Siuuuu" crap that Murray called out. Tennis isn't like football or boxing, it's has an etiquette that most fans follow. The AO needs to step up next year and nip this behaviour in the bud.

Quote from: BarryCrocker on January 31, 2022, 07:14:31 am
How many grand slam tournaments have fans ejected for fighting? Even Kyrgios requested and rowdy Australian fan be ejected from one of his matches.

The AO is an excuse for some young people to suck piss on the lawn all day and then bring their boorishness into the arena in the evening.

AO and US Open fans are tying for the most annoying right now.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16921 on: January 31, 2022, 11:14:06 am »
I agree the fans behaviour could definitely be better.

But I didnt see Medvedev complain when the fans were booing Tsitsipas but cheering him. Work both ways mate.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16922 on: January 31, 2022, 11:28:01 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on January 31, 2022, 11:14:06 am
I agree the fans behaviour could definitely be better.

But I didnt see Medvedev complain when the fans were booing Tsitsipas but cheering him. Work both ways mate.
The AO crowd had some real whoppers in it all through the tournament, so it's not just Medvedev that the bad treatment was directed at. I'm solely talking about the final.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16923 on: January 31, 2022, 11:30:48 am »
Nadal plays heavy metal Tennis, probably doesn't pick too many easy points with his serve out of the big three.

I dont mind Medvedev he probably gets more stick from the crowd than he deserves.

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16924 on: January 31, 2022, 12:24:25 pm »
Awarding the GOAT label just because of style is akin to saying Jay Jay Okocha is the greatest footballer ever. Logically its Novax unless Nadal has some amazing year this time round. You could say Federer should have won more Grand Slams when he was playing the tin cans like hewitt, roddick, safin etc. Murray, Wawrinka and Djokovic have basically had to beat 2 of the top 5 for pretty much every GS they've won.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16925 on: January 31, 2022, 01:52:22 pm »
Djokovic pretty much has a clear run in grand slams for his generation hasnt produced winners that challenged Federer. He had to worry about the other big 3 and thats about it.

Lots of flash in the pan guys that could not sustain a challenge in Djokovics generation and the ones that came immediately after. For eg Tsonga, Monfils, Gofin , Cilic, Del Portro, no Americans nor Australians . It wasnt until this present generation of Medvedev, Zverev, Tsisitpas, FAA, Shapovalov that they provided more resistance.

Irregardless, the way he conducted itself didnt endear himself to me much to call him a goat even if he wins the next 4 grand slams. When a man like Rod Laver has spoken out against him it really says a lot about his character.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16926 on: February 4, 2022, 08:08:20 pm »
Quote from: Darkness on January 28, 2022, 03:03:44 pm
Nadal really doesn't have a prayer, Medvedev is playing like a younger Djokovic complete wall almost impossible to hit through him, no chance 35-year-old post-peak Rafa can breach his defences.  Felix had the best chance, Medvedev won the title once he came back from 2-0 down.  Think Medvedev will do him in straight sets.

:wave
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16927 on: February 5, 2022, 09:45:44 pm »
Del Potro just announced he is retiring. Damn, he will be missed. One of the greats who couldn't fulfill potential due to injuries, he could've had 5-6 if not for his injuries imo. Glad at least he got the US open.
so sad to hear these from him:

Del Potro: "I feel pain even when I sleep. My life is becoming a nightmare. I just want to live as a normal 33-year-old, painfree."

Hopefully he gets a healthy and peaceful life after retirement.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16928 on: February 5, 2022, 09:46:49 pm »
A huge shame but what a boy. He gave us some monster moments to enjoy. The only person to make Olympic tennis watchable.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16929 on: February 5, 2022, 09:49:51 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on February  5, 2022, 09:46:49 pm
A huge shame but what a boy. He gave us some monster moments to enjoy. The only person to make Olympic tennis watchable.

His matches with Federer in London and Murray in Rio were incredible.

Definitely think he'd have won another slam or two were it not for the horrendous injury problems. Hopefully he can get healthy and enjoy a comfortable retirement.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16930 on: February 5, 2022, 10:05:48 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on February  5, 2022, 09:45:44 pm
Del Potro just announced he is retiring. Damn, he will be missed. One of the greats who couldn't fulfill potential due to injuries, he could've had 5-6 if not for his injuries imo. Glad at least he got the US open.
so sad to hear these from him:

Del Potro: "I feel pain even when I sleep. My life is becoming a nightmare. I just want to live as a normal 33-year-old, painfree."

Hopefully he gets a healthy and peaceful life after retirement.

That quote is awful to read, hopefully he's still got his money and can now just chill with his family. Agree he'd have had many more, I loved watching him, there wasn't much you could do when he was on it, massive balls too, crazy that he's only 33 now yet his US Open win was nearly 13 years ago! He lost all momentum after that, 08 he went on that tear of winning all those shit tournaments and his confidence went through the roof, 09 performed well in slams, won the US then in 2010 he only got to play 1 slam and was half fit there anyway. Still had lots of great moments after but lost so much of his development and was never 100% in most of these tournaments he entered anyway.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16931 on: February 5, 2022, 10:09:23 pm »
I'd still call bullshit unless it was Dr Fauci giving him the shot live on TV.

Novak Djokovic likely to get COVID-19 vaccine after Rafael Nadal's Australian Open win, biographer says

https://www.cbssports.com/tennis/news/novak-djokovic-likely-to-get-covid-19-vaccine-after-rafael-nadals-australian-open-win-biographer-says/
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16932 on: Today at 06:45:38 am »
Novak Djokovic: Im not anti-vax but will sacrifice trophies if told to get jab

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-60354068

Just goes to prove he bullshitted to get into Australia.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16933 on: Today at 08:02:50 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 06:45:38 am
Novak Djokovic: Im not anti-vax but will sacrifice trophies if told to get jab

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-60354068

Just goes to prove he bullshitted to get into Australia.

He never claimed to have the jab.

He tried to enter on a technicality. It is all too convenient for me but only he knows the truth.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:07:01 am by Nick110581 »
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16934 on: Today at 08:13:52 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:02:50 am
He never claimed to have the jab.

He tried to enter on a technicality. It is all too convenient for me but only he knows the truth.

He knew his only options to get into Australia was to be double jabbed or to have a legitimate reason to not  be. He tried to use the later as the excuse.
