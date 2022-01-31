Del Potro just announced he is retiring. Damn, he will be missed. One of the greats who couldn't fulfill potential due to injuries, he could've had 5-6 if not for his injuries imo. Glad at least he got the US open.

so sad to hear these from him:



Del Potro: "I feel pain even when I sleep. My life is becoming a nightmare. I just want to live as a normal 33-year-old, painfree."



Hopefully he gets a healthy and peaceful life after retirement.



That quote is awful to read, hopefully he's still got his money and can now just chill with his family. Agree he'd have had many more, I loved watching him, there wasn't much you could do when he was on it, massive balls too, crazy that he's only 33 now yet his US Open win was nearly 13 years ago! He lost all momentum after that, 08 he went on that tear of winning all those shit tournaments and his confidence went through the roof, 09 performed well in slams, won the US then in 2010 he only got to play 1 slam and was half fit there anyway. Still had lots of great moments after but lost so much of his development and was never 100% in most of these tournaments he entered anyway.