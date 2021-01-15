« previous next »
Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16840 on: Today at 02:14:27 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 02:12:31 pm
He did the Klopp fist pumps 🤣🤣

Ok apparently that's a yes. What a legend.
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16841 on: Today at 02:14:38 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:12:39 pm
2 sets down to the best hard court player of maybe the last 2 or 3 years, just lost a heartbreaker in the second set and he comes back and does that in 5 1/2 hours!! Every slam at least twice now. The best theres ever been in my lifetime and quite possibly the best therell ever be.

Dont forget hes been out for 6 months also.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16842 on: Today at 02:15:00 pm »
Absolutely gutted but rather Nadal than Djokovic.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16843 on: Today at 02:15:18 pm »
Quote from: gerrardsarmy on Today at 02:14:03 pm
Fuck off Medvedev, prick.

Whys he a prick?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16844 on: Today at 02:15:18 pm »
Wow what a performance!

What a match.

Rafa is a legend
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16845 on: Today at 02:15:50 pm »
Brilliant from Nadal.

Its been a pleasure to watch him through the years. Imagine tennis without him and Federer, wish they could go on forever.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16846 on: Today at 02:16:20 pm »
Never underestimate the heart of a championRudy T was right about that one
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16847 on: Today at 02:16:47 pm »
Extraordinary from Nadal.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16848 on: Today at 02:17:18 pm »
Fucking hell.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16849 on: Today at 02:17:59 pm »
What an incredible turnaround. Two sets and 0-40 down he looked done. Fair play to Rafa.

Didnt realise thats only his second Aussie Open? He must have won a lot of US?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16850 on: Today at 02:18:44 pm »
congrats Rafa what a great achievement!!
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16851 on: Today at 02:18:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:17:59 pm
What an incredible turnaround. Two sets and 0-40 down he looked done. Fair play to Rafa.

Didnt realise thats only his second Aussie Open? He must have won a lot of US?

2 Aussies, 2 Wimbledons, 4 US. The rest are French.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16852 on: Today at 02:19:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:17:59 pm
What an incredible turnaround. Two sets and 0-40 down he looked done. Fair play to Rafa.

Didnt realise thats only his second Aussie Open? He must have won a lot of US?
4 US 2 Wimbledon
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16853 on: Today at 02:20:10 pm »
Didn't realise Todd Woodbridge was such a handsome man.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16854 on: Today at 02:20:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:17:59 pm
What an incredible turnaround. Two sets and 0-40 down he looked done. Fair play to Rafa.

Didnt realise thats only his second Aussie Open? He must have won a lot of US?

2009 and 2022!

And you're joking right? (13 Fenchs!)
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16855 on: Today at 02:20:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:17:59 pm
What an incredible turnaround. Two sets and 0-40 down he looked done. Fair play to Rafa.

Didnt realise thats only his second Aussie Open? He must have won a lot of US?
4 US Opens, 13 French
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16856 on: Today at 02:20:19 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 02:18:56 pm
2 Aussies, 2 Wimbledons, 4 US. The rest are French.

13 French! Thought he was on 10 or 12 for some reason.

Even if you take away the French though, 8 other Slams is some going and to win at least 2 of all of them sets him apart doesnt it?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16857 on: Today at 02:20:27 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:17:59 pm
What an incredible turnaround. Two sets and 0-40 down he looked done. Fair play to Rafa.

Didnt realise thats only his second Aussie Open? He must have won a lot of US?

13 French Opens, 4 US Opens, 2 Wimbledon & 2 Australian Opens
