Darkness

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16600 on: Today at 09:48:56 am
Barty is a machine  :o good for women's tennis to have a proper world number one at last, she's gone up a level from previous years.

I thought this was going to Osaka era but I was wrong she's hopeless on grass and clay hard to see her ending up with more majors than Barty, oh well she can retire early and go be a celebrity player and stop doing press conferences and pulling out of majors she can't win  ::)



Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16601 on: Today at 09:49:29 am
Looks like another Barty party work event out there today.





Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16602 on: Today at 10:00:58 am
Ashleigh Barty became the first home player to reach the Australian Open women's singles final in 42 years as she beat Madison Keys in straight sets on a jubilant Rod Laver Arena.

Wimbledon champion Barty, 25, won 6-1 6-3 against the unseeded American.

Now she is one win away from becoming the first Australian - man or woman - to win the singles since Christine O'Neil won the title in 1978.


She was way too good for Keys today.  Keys is an all or nothing player - not great when you're playing someone like Barty.

Swiatek should beat Collins in the second semi - again, Collins is a bit of an all or nothing player - not much margin of error on her shots.



BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16603 on: Today at 10:02:55 am
It's all but assured that they win but I hope K&K get smashed by the other Aussies in the men's doubles final.



Persephone

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16604 on: Today at 10:12:14 am
Quote from: Darkness on Today at 09:48:56 am
Barty is a machine  :o good for women's tennis to have a proper world number one at last, she's gone up a level from previous years.

I thought this was going to Osaka era but I was wrong she's hopeless on grass and clay hard to see her ending up with more majors than Barty, oh well she can retire early and go be a celebrity player and stop doing press conferences and pulling out of majors she can't win  ::)
Hopeless... Interesting coming from this post.


Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16605 on: Today at 11:18:41 am
So my prediction is not looking good atm.  Collins has been on it from the first game!

Swiatek with her usual walk off the court after losing a set - makes it kinda hard to cheer for her.


Perkinsonian

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16606 on: Today at 11:36:16 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:18:41 am
Swiatek with her usual walk off the court after losing a set - makes it kinda hard to cheer for her.
The easy explanation for Światek is that she played three difficult sets in each of the two previous games. She just couldn't stand the hardships of the tournament. Well, the AO semi-final is a really big achievement in her short career.

Edit: Congratulations to Collins. Her first final in the Grand Slam tournament.



Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16607 on: Today at 11:56:24 am
You can guarantee the mens semis will be far more competitive than the womens today.


Persephone

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16608 on: Today at 01:11:32 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:56:24 am
You can guarantee the mens semis will be far more competitive than the womens today.
The women all struggle with inconsistency, which while it makes for new champions fairly regularly really doesn't help with the quality. Barty is the first time in a while where you can reasonably predict her level of performance.


Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16609 on: Today at 08:13:37 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:00:58 am
Ashleigh Barty became the first home player to reach the Australian Open women's singles final in 42 years as she beat Madison Keys in straight sets on a jubilant Rod Laver Arena.

Wimbledon champion Barty, 25, won 6-1 6-3 against the unseeded American.

Now she is one win away from becoming the first Australian - man or woman - to win the singles since Christine O'Neil won the title in 1978.

I wanted Swiatek to win the whole thing so disappointed she's out but truth be told, she didn't deserve to win today.

As for Barty, every time I see her interviewed, I wanna be her mate, she seems really sound. Hope she wins it now.



Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16610 on: Today at 08:18:09 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:13:37 pm
I wanted Swiatek to win the whole thing so disappointed she's out but truth be told, she didn't deserve to win today.

As for Barty, every time I see her interviewed, I wanna be her mate, she seems really sound. Hope she wins it now.

Its generally fun to see Aussies losing a home final though.

More so when it was Leyton Hewitt doing so but Ill take my little victories where I can find them.


Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16611 on: Today at 08:23:59 pm
Going to try and get up for the mens SF tomorrow.



Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16612 on: Today at 08:27:35 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:18:09 pm
Its generally fun to see Aussies losing a home final though.

More so when it was Leyton Hewitt doing so but Ill take my little victories where I can find them.

Admittedly the crowd can be annoying but i like Barty enough to overcome that. Hewitt I can totally understand though.


