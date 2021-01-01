Ashleigh Barty became the first home player to reach the Australian Open women's singles final in 42 years as she beat Madison Keys in straight sets on a jubilant Rod Laver Arena.



Wimbledon champion Barty, 25, won 6-1 6-3 against the unseeded American.



Now she is one win away from becoming the first Australian - man or woman - to win the singles since Christine O'Neil won the title in 1978.





She was way too good for Keys today. Keys is an all or nothing player - not great when you're playing someone like Barty.



Swiatek should beat Collins in the second semi - again, Collins is a bit of an all or nothing player - not much margin of error on her shots.