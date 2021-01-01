Medvedev: To be honest, I really fell in love with soccer and with Bayern when I was maybe 12 years old. That's when it really started. But even before that, when I was 6 years old, I remember that I already liked Bayern. They were really good at that time and I remember telling my parents that Bayern is playing, we need to watch it."



Initially, Medvedev cheered for a local team however lack of success prompted a switch:



"When I was younger I supported CSKA Moscow, but they were not playing in the Champions League or when they were playing in it, they would often lose. So I needed a team in Europe that I can support and be a fan of. So I remembered that I really liked Bayern and said: That's my team now."

