Barty is so good will end up with more slams than that attention seeker Osaka who is only good on hard court.



She took it really nice and easy though and such a great personality and attitude.Her first grand slam was at 25. She turn down tournaments if she is burned out. Signed with smaller sponsors such as Fila instead of Nike who will milk you dry with all sorts of publicity and commitments. Even had the audacity to take a year off to play professional cricket earlier in her career to decide what was best for herself. She is the role model on how to manage a career.