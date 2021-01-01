« previous next »
what a fight from Shapovalov to make this 2-2 in sets.

I think Nadal gets this set+match though.
Sheer grit won that for Rafa, Shapavolov crumbled though. So many unforced errors. I really hope Rafa will be okay going forward, he looked really ragged there.
Rafa had a stomach ache.

Huge grit and fight to win - semi against Monflis or Berrettini.

Other QF on other side are quite interesting.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:42:26 am
Rafa had a stomach ache.

Huge grit and fight to win - semi against Monflis or Berrettini.

Other QF on other side are quite interesting.

I hope that his journey ends at the semis but can't see him not making the final now.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:42:26 am
Rafa had a stomach ache.

Huge grit and fight to win - semi against Monflis or Berrettini.

Other QF on other side are quite interesting.
Monfils v Berrettini is going to be great fun to watch. Monfils is one of the true entertainers and Berrettini's touch and forehand are beautiful.

Glad it's not an injury for Rafa, but he's going to need some serious recovery between tonight and the semi's.
Thats partially why Nadal and the other 2 all timers of this era have won so many. Theyre warriors. Dont seem that from the new players coming through. The will to just gut it out and see what tomorrow brings doesnt seem to be there.
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 08:20:49 am
Monfils v Berrettini is going to be great fun to watch. Monfils is one of the true entertainers and Berrettini's touch and forehand are beautiful.

Glad it's not an injury for Rafa, but he's going to need some serious recovery between tonight and the semi's.

The semis are Friday so he has two days.
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 08:20:49 am
Monfils v Berrettini is going to be great fun to watch. Monfils is one of the true entertainers and Berrettini's touch and forehand are beautiful.

Glad it's not an injury for Rafa, but he's going to need some serious recovery between tonight and the semi's.

I'd love Monfils to win the whole thing. He's 35 now and has been a semi-finalist twice.
Barty is a very well spoken and such a humble and nice girl, always gives credit to opponents and has nothing bad to say about other wta names.
Bad couple of sporting days for the Pegula family.
Quote from: Darkness on Yesterday at 09:35:31 am
Barty is so good will end up with more slams than that attention seeker Osaka who is only good on hard court.

What is wrong with Osaka?
20 mins point in Monfils-Berrettini,  very good match.
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 11:10:53 am
20 mins point in Monfils-Berrettini,  very good match.

Huge game in context of match

Think its done in 3 now
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 11:37:00 am
Huge game in context of match

Think its done in 3 now
agreed, Berrettini played the criticical points better.
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 11:51:12 am
agreed, Berrettini played the criticical points better.

He is class.

Looks to be playing well.
well well well
not playing bad for a 35 year old.
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 12:15:44 pm
well well well
not playing bad for a 35 year old.

Shows what I know

Great to see
Quote from: Darkness on Yesterday at 09:35:31 am
Barty is so good will end up with more slams than that attention seeker Osaka who is only good on hard court.
What exactly makes her an attention seeker?
Monfils has unlocked God mode. ;D
Quote from: Darkness on Yesterday at 09:35:31 am
Barty is so good will end up with more slams than that attention seeker Osaka who is only good on hard court.

She took it really nice and easy though and such a great personality and attitude.

Her first grand slam was at 25. She turn down tournaments if she is burned out. Signed with smaller sponsors such as Fila instead of Nike who will milk you dry with all sorts of publicity and commitments. Even had the audacity to take a year off to play professional cricket earlier in her career to decide what was best for herself. She is the role model on how to manage a career.
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 12:20:17 pm
What exactly makes her an attention seeker?
she has social media accounts!!  ;D
I wouldnt mind anyone winning from here, but would love to see Nadal go all the way. Going to be very hard though, and gruelling.
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 12:53:54 pm
she has social media accounts!!  ;D
And all those interviews she gives. 
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 12:58:23 pm
I wouldnt mind anyone winning from here, but would love to see Nadal go all the way. Going to be very hard though, and gruelling.

I'm of the exact opposite view when it comes to Rafa to be honest. Sadly, I do see Nadal winning from this point, simply because I didn't imagine him getting this far.
Berretini breaks in first game of 5th
Double break for Berrettini
Monfils is done - he's lost it.
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:29:45 pm
Monfils is done - he's lost it.

ah monfils had the slightest of windows. missed a simple forehand to get to deuce - which may be have led to a break - but Berinetti wins.
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 12:58:23 pm
I wouldnt mind anyone winning from here, but would love to see Nadal go all the way. Going to be very hard though, and gruelling.

If he wins his next match, he will go all the way.
Really hard to call the winner
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 02:16:01 pm
Really hard to call the winner
I think it's on Medvedev's racquet, if he gets through he's the best of whose left on the hardcourt.
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 02:52:13 pm
I think it's on Medvedev's racquet, if he gets through he's the best of whose left on the hardcourt.

I would hope so
'kinell does Shapovalov enjoy a tantrum, not the first time he's derailed himself emotionally.

Clearly has the ability to achieve big things, but he's got to control his whinging.
fuck off Sinner you killed my hopes of watching quality tennis at work.
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:32:07 am
fuck off Sinner you killed my hopes of watching quality tennis at work.

Just never got started and ended up getting a good slapping in the end. Thats an important one for Tsitsipas. Needs to save his energy because hes spent quite a bit of time on court.
Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals. Her second-best career result in the Grand Slam tournaments.

Now she will face Danielle Collins.
First set of FAA and Medvedev was brilliant, I don't think FAA can keep that level up but highly entertaining stuff so far.

Quote from: Persephone on Today at 09:54:34 am
First set of FAA and Medvedev was brilliant, I don't think FAA can keep that level up but highly entertaining stuff so far.

Hard to pick a winner from that one.  FAA has been banging on the door for a while now - could be his time to step up and make a semi final.

FAA a break up in the 2nd

Hes playing well
Medvedev is done imo.
