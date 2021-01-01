Rafa had a stomach ache.Huge grit and fight to win - semi against Monflis or Berrettini. Other QF on other side are quite interesting.
Monfils v Berrettini is going to be great fun to watch. Monfils is one of the true entertainers and Berrettini's touch and forehand are beautiful.Glad it's not an injury for Rafa, but he's going to need some serious recovery between tonight and the semi's.
Barty is so good will end up with more slams than that attention seeker Osaka who is only good on hard court.
20 mins point in Monfils-Berrettini, very good match.
Huge game in context of match Think its done in 3 now
agreed, Berrettini played the criticical points better.
well well wellnot playing bad for a 35 year old.
What exactly makes her an attention seeker?
she has social media accounts!!
I wouldnt mind anyone winning from here, but would love to see Nadal go all the way. Going to be very hard though, and gruelling.
Monfils is done - he's lost it.
Really hard to call the winner
I think it's on Medvedev's racquet, if he gets through he's the best of whose left on the hardcourt.
fuck off Sinner you killed my hopes of watching quality tennis at work.
First set of FAA and Medvedev was brilliant, I don't think FAA can keep that level up but highly entertaining stuff so far.
