Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:43:44 am


Assume he will argue that there was only way to fly and probably only a stopover.

The document is still wrong though.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Going to be some laughs when he tests positive for covid halfway through the tournament.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:56:14 am
Going to be some laughs when he tests positive for covid halfway through the tournament.

Imagine the photo's of him in hospital been treated by a nurse who couldn't travel overseas to see their sick parents.
For anyone living in Australia or knows more what is the fallout like there? I only ask as Im getting the feeling there is wide upset but nothing like I expected.

Not that Im expecting people rioting on the streets or anything, but I assumed there would be a lot more anger considering what the country has been going through.

It just feels like this will all pass with a load of pantomime booing at a tennis match.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
The absolute abuse he's going to get from the stands in his matches is going to be worth watching for that alone!!!

Imagine if he wins the thing, the stadium will be empty!!
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Hes obviously telling porkies. Hell get kicked out of Australia .
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 09:40:11 am
Hes obviously telling porkies. Hell get kicked out of Australia .

No he wont

Zero chance
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:36:10 am
For anyone living in Australia or knows more what is the fallout like there? I only ask as Im getting the feeling there is wide upset but nothing like I expected.

Not that Im expecting people rioting on the streets or anything, but I assumed there would be a lot more anger considering what the country has been going through.

It just feels like this will all pass with a load of pantomime booing at a tennis match.

Not in Aus, but I think It'll all blow over.

Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 09:40:11 am
Hes obviously telling porkies. Hell get kicked out of Australia /Office.

Blatant lying is no longer anything to worry about for the rich or Tory.

Nothing to see here now.

Pretty pissed off, as had hoped the Aussies would have just fucked him off home
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 09:40:11 am
Hes obviously telling porkies. Hell get kicked out of Australia .

No he wont because... Politics.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:47:05 am
Not in Aus, but I think It'll all blow over.

Quote from: blert596 on Today at 09:48:47 am
Blatant lying is no longer anything to worry about for the rich or Tory.

Nothing to see here now.

I think that's the sad reality, most people are now so attuned to this new Trumpian, celeb worshiping political dystopia that it's just water off a ducks back. I mean look at the state of our PM, how many lockdown party's can a person have before being chucked out of office, unlimited it seems and that's the tip of the fucking iceberg.

We seem to have been desensitised from all of these documentaries and news stories with the same constant theme of if you are rich you can literally get away with murder. That's just the way we accept the world is now maybe, bit of a piss and moan but then hey-ho whats for dinner. It's not shocking anymore.

Not sure if we can blame any 'normal' person for breaking rules, lying on an arrival forms or anything else when things like this set such a tone.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
The reality is that Djokovic's father would be afraid to say such words in the case of a truly authoritarian state. He knows his son would be punished in such a country on any pretext for his father's words. Australians should be proud of it, no matter what kind of fool insults their country.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 10:44:39 am
The reality is that Djokovic's father would be afraid to say such words in the case of a truly authoritarian state. He knows his son would be punished in such a country on any pretext for his father's words. Australians should be proud of it, no matter what kind of fool insults their country.

Absolutely.

And it shows Australia has a judiciary that is independent of the State and democracy is working. I want to see Novak and his family pulling the same trick in Russia and China.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Apart from fame & money what's the difference between Novak & the female tennis player & she was being sent home?

Also hope tennis fans attending let Novak & Tennis authorities know how shite they are.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:46:46 am
Apart from fame & money what's the difference between Novak & the female tennis player & she was being sent home?

Technicality?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:34:28 pm
Haha, quality. Just saying what most are thinking.
I just assume the male presenter talks like that on air too.  'Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who's a fucking drongo, told MPs today...'
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:34:28 pm
Haha, quality. Just saying what most are thinking.

That Press Conference at the end with his brother really gets me. The arrogance of shutting it down with a little smirk.

I really wish they would still fuck him off. He's an utter gobshite.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:51:38 pm
That Press Conference at the end with his brother really gets me. The arrogance of shutting it down with a little smirk.

I really wish they would still fuck him off. He's an utter gobshite.

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Just kick him out of Australia
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Der Spiegel reporting that 'Novak Djoković claims to have been tested positive for Covid on the 16th of December.
However the timestamp for the digital version of his positive test indicates the result may actually be from the 26th of December'.

@m_hoppenstedt
The Unix timestamp in his positive test: Dec 26th, 14:21:20 (serbian time)
However the serbian health documents put forward by Djokovics lawyer claim the test to be from the 16th.

The Unix timestamp in a negative test: Dec 22nd, 16:43:12 (serbian time)
This aligns with the date on the documents from the serbian testing system, which claim this test to be from the 22nd. This second (or first?) test seems to be put forward as proof Djokovic recovered.

Another anomality:
The testing ID for Djokovics positive test result, allegedly from Dec 16th is higher than the testing ID for his negative test result.
This indicates the positive test was added to the database days after the negative one

Details:
https://twitter.com/zerforschung/status/1480924205352996870


He's such a terrible fucking liar.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:54:02 pm
He's such a terrible fucking liar.

Surely some implications that the (Serbian) state has helped him fake test results? What an absolute farce either way- the Aussies should just kick hin out
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
I don't think he will be arsed one bit if he gets booed. Probably spur him on to play better.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Spartacus and Jesus were both famously liars too so I can understand the comparisons a bit more now.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Great fact-finding, but it looks like the decision not to make any decision has already been made.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Quote from: cdav on Today at 04:58:17 pm
Surely some implications that the (Serbian) state has helped him fake test results?

Members of that administration have done worse.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
If someone on a tourist visa took a test within the wrong time period and/or lied about where they had been in the prior 14 days, I'd assume they'd likely be deported

Quote from: cdav on Today at 04:58:17 pm
Surely some implications that the (Serbian) state has helped him fake test results? What an absolute farce either way- the Aussies should just kick hin out

Max Hoppenstedt@m_hoppenstedt
@zerforschung who have investigated many testing systems and found flaws in them, conclude: "Based on these pieces of evidence the most plausible explanation is that the positive test result was added to the official serbian database on the 26th of december and not on the 16th."
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Raducanu got battered within 55 mins eh?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Novak loves a lie
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 12:18:05 pm
Technicality?
Which is? They both had Covid before Christmas. She "did the right thing" and left and didn't challenge visa queries.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Australia will look like a clownland if they allow him to enter the tournament.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Quote from: Spezialo on Today at 05:05:06 pm
I don't think he will be arsed one bit if he gets booed. Probably spur him on to play better.
Melbourne has a lot of Serbian Australians, so a lot of loud support for him will be there too
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:56:37 pm
Australia will look like a clownland if they allow him to enter the tournament.
I'd be stunned if he isn't. If he's practising there already.

Hope I'm wrong.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
It is extremely fortunate for Djokovic that he caught covid the week before Christmas. He must not have been planning to turn up to the tournament until this happened.

Must be one of the luckiest guys around.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:44:03 pm
Which is? They both had Covid before Christmas. She "did the right thing" and left and didn't challenge visa queries.

The one that was accepted by the migration judge to reinstate his visa and save the multimilionaire player for the tennis tournament. Don't expect from me to explain it.   :butt
