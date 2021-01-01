Der Spiegel reporting that 'Novak Djoković claims to have been tested positive for Covid on the 16th of December.
However the timestamp for the digital version of his positive test indicates the result may actually be from the 26th of December'.
@m_hoppenstedt
The Unix timestamp in his positive test: Dec 26th, 14:21:20 (serbian time)
However the serbian health documents put forward by Djokovics lawyer claim the test to be from the 16th.
The Unix timestamp in a negative test: Dec 22nd, 16:43:12 (serbian time)
This aligns with the date on the documents from the serbian testing system, which claim this test to be from the 22nd. This second (or first?) test seems to be put forward as proof Djokovic recovered.
Another anomality:
The testing ID for Djokovics positive test result, allegedly from Dec 16th is higher than the testing ID for his negative test result.
This indicates the positive test was added to the database days after the negative one
Details:https://twitter.com/zerforschung/status/1480924205352996870
He's such a terrible fucking liar.