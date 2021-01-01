Not in Aus, but I think It'll all blow over.



Blatant lying is no longer anything to worry about for the rich or Tory.



Nothing to see here now.



I think that's the sad reality, most people are now so attuned to this new Trumpian, celeb worshiping political dystopia that it's just water off a ducks back. I mean look at the state of our PM, how many lockdown party's can a person have before being chucked out of office, unlimited it seems and that's the tip of the fucking iceberg.We seem to have been desensitised from all of these documentaries and news stories with the same constant theme of if you are rich you can literally get away with murder. That's just the way we accept the world is now maybe, bit of a piss and moan but then hey-ho whats for dinner. It's not shocking anymore.Not sure if we can blame any 'normal' person for breaking rules, lying on an arrival forms or anything else when things like this set such a tone.