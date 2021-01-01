« previous next »
The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium

Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16280 on: Today at 08:47:01 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:43:44 am


Assume he will argue that there was only way to fly and probably only a stopover.

The document is still wrong though.
Ray K

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16281 on: Today at 08:56:14 am
Going to be some laughs when he tests positive for covid halfway through the tournament.
BarryCrocker

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16282 on: Today at 09:03:20 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:56:14 am
Going to be some laughs when he tests positive for covid halfway through the tournament.

Imagine the photo's of him in hospital been treated by a nurse who couldn't travel overseas to see their sick parents.
Andy82lfc

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16283 on: Today at 09:36:10 am
For anyone living in Australia or knows more what is the fallout like there? I only ask as Im getting the feeling there is wide upset but nothing like I expected.

Not that Im expecting people rioting on the streets or anything, but I assumed there would be a lot more anger considering what the country has been going through.

It just feels like this will all pass with a load of pantomime booing at a tennis match.
Paul1611

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16284 on: Today at 09:39:05 am
The absolute abuse he's going to get from the stands in his matches is going to be worth watching for that alone!!!

Imagine if he wins the thing, the stadium will be empty!!
Brain Potter

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16285 on: Today at 09:40:11 am
Hes obviously telling porkies. Hell get kicked out of Australia .
Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16286 on: Today at 09:42:17 am
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 09:40:11 am
Hes obviously telling porkies. Hell get kicked out of Australia .

No he wont

Zero chance
Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16287 on: Today at 09:47:05 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:36:10 am
For anyone living in Australia or knows more what is the fallout like there? I only ask as Im getting the feeling there is wide upset but nothing like I expected.

Not that Im expecting people rioting on the streets or anything, but I assumed there would be a lot more anger considering what the country has been going through.

It just feels like this will all pass with a load of pantomime booing at a tennis match.

Not in Aus, but I think It'll all blow over.

blert596

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16288 on: Today at 09:48:47 am
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 09:40:11 am
Hes obviously telling porkies. Hell get kicked out of Australia /Office.

Blatant lying is no longer anything to worry about for the rich or Tory.

Nothing to see here now.

Pretty pissed off, as had hoped the Aussies would have just fucked him off home
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16289 on: Today at 09:54:09 am
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 09:40:11 am
Hes obviously telling porkies. Hell get kicked out of Australia .

No he wont because... Politics.
Andy82lfc

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16290 on: Today at 10:39:19 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:47:05 am
Not in Aus, but I think It'll all blow over.

Quote from: blert596 on Today at 09:48:47 am
Blatant lying is no longer anything to worry about for the rich or Tory.

Nothing to see here now.

I think that's the sad reality, most people are now so attuned to this new Trumpian, celeb worshiping political dystopia that it's just water off a ducks back. I mean look at the state of our PM, how many lockdown party's can a person have before being chucked out of office, unlimited it seems and that's the tip of the fucking iceberg.

We seem to have been desensitised from all of these documentaries and news stories with the same constant theme of if you are rich you can literally get away with murder. That's just the way we accept the world is now maybe, bit of a piss and moan but then hey-ho whats for dinner. It's not shocking anymore.

Not sure if we can blame any 'normal' person for breaking rules, lying on an arrival forms or anything else when things like this set such a tone.
Perkinsonian

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16291 on: Today at 10:44:39 am
The reality is that Djokovic's father would be afraid to say such words in the case of a truly authoritarian state. He knows his son would be punished in such a country on any pretext for his father's words. Australians should be proud of it, no matter what kind of fool insults their country.
RedForeverTT

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16292 on: Today at 11:30:09 am
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 10:44:39 am
The reality is that Djokovic's father would be afraid to say such words in the case of a truly authoritarian state. He knows his son would be punished in such a country on any pretext for his father's words. Australians should be proud of it, no matter what kind of fool insults their country.

Absolutely.

And it shows Australia has a judiciary that is independent of the State and democracy is working. I want to see Novak and his family pulling the same trick in Russia and China.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16293 on: Today at 11:46:46 am
Apart from fame & money what's the difference between Novak & the female tennis player & she was being sent home?

Also hope tennis fans attending let Novak & Tennis authorities know how shite they are.
Perkinsonian

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16294 on: Today at 12:18:05 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:46:46 am
Apart from fame & money what's the difference between Novak & the female tennis player & she was being sent home?

Technicality?
Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16295 on: Today at 12:21:19 pm
newterp

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16296 on: Today at 12:28:55 pm
