Novaks mum Dijana, says:Were here to celebrate the victory of our son Novak. He always fought for justice. Hes done nothing wrong.He went there to win that tournament. This situation has been extremely difficult. There has been a spectrum of emotions: sadness, fear, disappointment.There were moments when he didnt have his mobile with him. we had no idea what was happening.I want to thank everyone in the world who who stood up and supported him in Melbourne in front of that, so-called hotel.This is his biggest win in his career, it is bigger than any Grand Slam.