Djokovic's family are absolute nutcases. Why on earth are they spreading false rumours about Novax being arrested? All they're doing is inflaming his supporters in Aus and it could turn ugly.
Whatever happens now, this reflects terribly on the Australian government and the Australian Open. I don't like Djokovic at all, but this is a circus and he's being used now as a pawn. There are real problems with Australia and it's immigration policy. Hopefully some good will come of the increased scrutiny, and the real victims still waiting in those detention "hotels" can also see some progress in their cases.