Novaxx must be one of thickest people in sport if he thinks he could now play this tournament and potentially win it, given the background and public feeling around all this.



To think you can be one of the most high profile players in world sport and behave like this - in a global pandemic - just beggars belief.



Wider context for me: there are so many people working their arses off to save lives and otherwise keep the world going during these difficult times that if you are a jet-setter or have to travel for whatever reason; the least you can do is take a vaccine.



There IS such a thing as society and if you participate in it, you have a stake in communities wherever you go, with that comes responsibility.