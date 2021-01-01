« previous next »
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16160 on: Today at 09:24:36 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:59:46 am
I'm in complete agreement regarding your second sentence.  As for your first, very few details have been made public regarding Renata Voráčová's Visa cancellation and she seemingly accepted the decision without challenging it.
She should challenge it now & come back.

All Australian tennis's fault here. They can't have so much say.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16161 on: Today at 09:25:04 am »
Quote from: RedGuy on Today at 09:17:18 am
Why do you guys care so much if a top tennis player can or can't enter Australia
I'm sure the tournament would be much better with him in it, it's not as if he's gonna spread covid everywhere. Weird, over the top, reactions from all sides here.
Ridiculous comment.
Online Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16162 on: Today at 09:27:32 am »
Serbian media has reported Novak Djokovic has been re-arrested in Australia, according to his father

Former British Men's Number 1 Andrew Castle tells #BBCBreakfast it appears the government there may take the 'nuclear option' to deport the World Number 1
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Persephone

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16163 on: Today at 09:30:18 am »
I see that the compete waste of talent that is Nick Kyrgios, tested positive for Covid.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16164 on: Today at 09:31:43 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 09:30:18 am
I see that the compete waste of talent that is Nick Kyrgios, tested positive for Covid.
Shame he would have been good against Novak off the court.
Online Perkinsonian

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16165 on: Today at 09:33:29 am »
Quote from: RedGuy on Today at 09:17:18 am
Why do you guys care so much if a top tennis player can or can't enter Australia
I'm sure the tournament would be much better with him in it, it's not as if he's gonna spread covid everywhere. Weird, over the top, reactions from all sides here.

Many people care about the so-called equality before the law and its application in practice.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16166 on: Today at 09:35:57 am »
Quote from: RedGuy on Today at 09:17:18 am
Why do you guys care so much if a top tennis player can or can't enter Australia
I'm sure the tournament would be much better with him in it, it's not as if he's gonna spread covid everywhere. Weird, over the top, reactions from all sides here.

One rule for the privilaged - different rules for the rest.........
Online rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16167 on: Today at 09:36:10 am »
Quote from: RedGuy on Today at 09:17:18 am
Why do you guys care so much if a top tennis player can or can't enter Australia
I'm sure the tournament would be much better with him in it, it's not as if he's gonna spread covid everywhere. Weird, over the top, reactions from all sides here.

Tweet Adam Hills on The Last Leg and ask him if its OK that an unvaccinated Djockovic can enter Australia, while he had to leave the UK early for Christmas 2020 to spend 2 weeks in a Quarantine Hotel before being allowed home to see his family? Or ask the Australians who were denied entry to Aus full stop if its OK
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16168 on: Today at 09:37:18 am »
Quote from: Ultimate Bromance on Today at 09:18:28 am
Mate if that's what it takes to finally oust this fucking government and this c*nt PM who stumbles from crisis to crisis failing to take responsibility for a single thing... sign me up to the Novaxx train.

I agree.

I feel sorry for you having such a climate denier in charge.  Ours isn't much better mind.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16169 on: Today at 09:51:17 am »
Novak being deported according to Sky News ;D
Online Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16170 on: Today at 09:53:38 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:51:17 am
Novak being deported according to Sky News ;D

I need pictures
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Pyro

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16171 on: Today at 09:56:05 am »
I'm sure my brother who regularly had to travel between Sydney and Canberra - and was inconvenienced enough times over border restrictions and the likes - will be absolutely thrilled if they just let an anti-Vax Novak into the country for a tournament.
Quote from: lfcshaunod on May 13, 2012, 04:53:18 pm
I will eat my own shit if city win this...

Offline killer-heels

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16172 on: Today at 09:56:36 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:51:17 am
Novak being deported according to Sky News ;D

Lolz.
Online tubby

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16173 on: Today at 09:57:14 am »
Haha if they go ahead and deport the twat anyway, this has been a great story with a happy ending.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline killer-heels

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16174 on: Today at 09:58:10 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:57:14 am
Haha if they go ahead and deport the twat anyway, this has been a great story with a happy ending.

The best thing about it is that everyone comes out looking shit. Australian government, Novaxx, Tennis Australia, Tennis in general. I would call that a happy ending.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16175 on: Today at 09:59:24 am »
Australia need to get him out the country right away. This would tarnish the reputation of the country for many internationally not to mention the damage it would do internally. 
Online Persephone

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16176 on: Today at 10:01:14 am »
Djokovic's family are absolute nutcases. Why on earth are they spreading false rumours about Novax being arrested? All they're doing is inflaming his supporters in Aus and it could turn ugly.

Whatever happens now, this reflects terribly on the Australian government and the Australian Open. I don't like Djokovic at all, but this is a circus and he's being used now as a pawn. There are real problems with Australia and it's immigration policy. Hopefully some good will come of the increased scrutiny, and the real victims still waiting in those detention "hotels" can also see some progress in their cases.
Online Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16177 on: Today at 10:03:25 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 10:01:14 am
Djokovic's family are absolute nutcases. Why on earth are they spreading false rumours about Novax being arrested? All they're doing is inflaming his supporters in Aus and it could turn ugly.

Whatever happens now, this reflects terribly on the Australian government and the Australian Open. I don't like Djokovic at all, but this is a circus and he's being used now as a pawn. There are real problems with Australia and it's immigration policy. Hopefully some good will come of the increased scrutiny, and the real victims still waiting in those detention "hotels" can also see some progress in their cases.

His Team have always been that way.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online lionel_messias

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16178 on: Today at 10:04:35 am »
Novaxx must be one of thickest people in sport if he thinks he could now play this tournament and potentially win it, given the background and public feeling around all this.

To think you can be one of the most high profile players in world sport and behave like this - in a global pandemic - just beggars belief.

Wider context for me: there are so many people working their arses off to save lives and otherwise keep the world going during these difficult times that if you are a jet-setter or have to travel for whatever reason; the least you can do is take a vaccine.

There IS such a thing as society and if you participate in it, you have a stake in communities wherever you go, with that comes responsibility.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Persephone

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16179 on: Today at 10:06:04 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:51:17 am
Novak being deported according to Sky News ;D
Do you have a link? I can't find anything online yet.
Online Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16180 on: Today at 10:06:52 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:04:35 am
Novaxx must be one of thickest people in sport if he thinks he could now play this tournament and potentially win it, given the background and public feeling around all this.

To think you can be one of the most high profile players in world sport and behave like this - in a global pandemic - just beggars belief.

Wider context for me: there are so many people working their arses off to save lives and otherwise keep the world going during these difficult times that if you are a jet-setter or have to travel for whatever reason; the least you can do is take a vaccine.

There IS such a thing as society and if you participate in it, you have a stake in communities wherever you go, with that comes responsibility.

I agree with this but its his body so his choice.

If that means sacrificing a Tournament then thats his loss.

But this behaviour is typical of him.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16181 on: Today at 10:11:19 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 10:06:04 am
Do you have a link? I can't find anything online yet.
Only what was said on channel. Hopefully they haven't jumped the gun and it's true.
Online reddebs

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16182 on: Today at 10:12:56 am »
Those being critical of the tennis authorities in Australia, I don't think any sports governing body has covered themselves in glory over the last 2yrs.

They've all done their best to insist on tournaments going ahead with very little consideration towards the individuals, teams or countries involved.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16183 on: Today at 10:29:29 am »
Absolutely hectic scenes down here in Melbourne CBD where the crowd thinks #Djokovic is in this car. Pepper spray has just come out. https://mobile.twitter.com/cait__kelly/status/1480477411485503489

Anti-vaxxers now in full celebration.

According to the local press the government wont be doing anything tonight and Djokovic is s free man. Until tomorrow at least. Though if thats the decision and they are not re arresting you can tell where this is heading.

Not a good look for Australia this, to put it very mildly.
