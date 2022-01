Thatís how I see it.



Donít see how he can get round it otherwise especially as they deported another player.



Thanks for the clarification. A separate question is therefore whether, in order to obtain a visa, he made a false statement about his health status on December 16 last year, or whether knowing that he was infected, he spread the coronavirus at public meetings on December 16 and 17. In the first case, he would face criminal liability in Australia, in the second in Serbia, but there he seems to be above the law.