Djokovic is currently in immigration detention in Melbourne with a court challenge due on Monday.

In his statement, the men's world number one tennis player in the world thanked people "around the world for your continuous support.

"I can feel it and it is greatly appreciated,"



One can only hope that he can summon the courage of Aung San Suu Kyi, Nelson Mandela, Gandhi and other oppressed, political prisoners to fight against this monstrous decision.



It would be great if all the vaccinated people of Melbourne who lived under the longest lockdown and were robbed from travelling to see dying family decided to have a counter protest outside his hotel.'Kick Him Out, Kick Him Out'There's suggestions his lawyers may get the case pushed back hoping he could be allowed out to play in the tournament. How that works is beyond me as that's his sole purpose for breaking our border rules. If it did come to that I'd love him to win the AO and then have it taken off him later as he'd be technically an ineligible entrant to the tournament.