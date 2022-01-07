« previous next »
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16040 on: Yesterday at 09:23:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:10:22 pm
Why is the uptake so low in that part of the world?
What part of the world? Serbia? Or every fucking Eastern European country? I think you already have your answers, so there's no point in trying to have a conversation with you.
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16041 on: Yesterday at 09:24:42 pm »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 07:05:55 pm
It's an Eastern European thing.
You should be banned from this forum for a while with Caligula.
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16042 on: Yesterday at 09:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Golyo on Yesterday at 09:23:44 pm
What part of the world? Serbia? Or every fucking Eastern European country? I think you already have your answers, so there's no point in trying to have a conversation with you.

Serbia
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16043 on: Yesterday at 10:04:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:10:22 pm
Why is the uptake so low in that part of the world?

The poorer and less educated people are, the more susceptible they are to anti-vaccine propaganda. Populist politicians live cynically out of their ignorance and medical knowledge is not trusted.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16044 on: Yesterday at 10:06:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:44:36 pm
Serbia
I think people from Britain or the US don't realise how fucked up social media is for the rest of the world. At least if something is posted in English there are bots and people trying to get rid of some of the lies being spread by stupid and often evil people. They might have also started to care about Spanish and German posts in the last couple of years. In Hungarian, you can't find a link to an article on Covid without comments full of misinformation and outright lies.
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16045 on: Yesterday at 10:08:57 pm »
Quote from: Golyo on Yesterday at 10:06:46 pm
I think people from Britain or the US don't realise how fucked up social media is for the rest of the world. At least if something is posted in English there are bots and people trying to get rid of some of the lies being spread by stupid and often evil people.

Brexit, Trump?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16046 on: Yesterday at 10:12:18 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 02:34:08 pm
Djokovic is currently in immigration detention in Melbourne with a court challenge due on Monday.
In his statement, the men's world number one tennis player in the world thanked people "around the world for your continuous support.
"I can feel it and it is greatly appreciated,"

One can only hope that he can summon the courage of Aung San Suu Kyi, Nelson Mandela, Gandhi and other oppressed, political prisoners to fight against this monstrous decision.

It would be great if all the vaccinated people of Melbourne who lived under the longest lockdown and were robbed from travelling to see dying family decided to have a counter protest outside his hotel.

'Kick Him Out, Kick Him Out'

There's suggestions his lawyers may get the case pushed back hoping he could be allowed out to play in the tournament. How that works is beyond me as that's his sole purpose for breaking our border rules. If it did come to that I'd love him to win the AO and then have it taken off him later as he'd be technically an ineligible entrant to the tournament.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16047 on: Yesterday at 10:40:08 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:10:22 pm
Why is the uptake so low in that part of the world?

If someone wants to seriously discuss reasons behind vaccine hesitancy, saying its an Eastern European thing is not the place to start. Or end. Or mention in the middle. That this needs explaining is fucking beyond me.
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16048 on: Yesterday at 10:48:18 pm »
He's had Covid so that's alright he thinks?

Don't know who's more stupid him or the organisers of Aus Open.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16049 on: Yesterday at 11:02:15 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:48:18 pm
He's had Covid so that's alright he thinks?

Don't know who's more stupid him or the organisers of Aus Open.

Surviving lung cancer means it's perfectly OK to keep smoking.

Quote
'The Australian Border Force has advised that people must be fully vaccinated, as defined by ATAGI (the national advisory body on vaccines) to gain quarantine-free entry into Australia,' Mr Hunt wrote.

'In relation to your specific questions, I can confirm that people who contracted Covid-19 within the past six months and seek to enter Australia from overseas, and have not received two doses of a Therapeutic Goods Administration-approved or recognised vaccine are not considered fully vaccinated.' 

Tennis Australia & Djokovic are both to blame.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16050 on: Today at 06:48:32 am »
Quote from: palimpsest on Yesterday at 10:40:08 pm
If someone wants to seriously discuss reasons behind vaccine hesitancy, saying its an Eastern European thing is not the place to start. Or end. Or mention in the middle. That this needs explaining is fucking beyond me.

We can't deny the fact that people from that part of Europe aren't well educated and well informed. As a result of that, you have bunch of ignorant people on the street supporting Djokovic and comparing him to Jesus.
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16051 on: Today at 07:21:52 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 06:48:32 am
We can't deny the fact that people from that part of Europe aren't well educated and well informed. As a result of that, you have bunch of ignorant people on the street supporting Djokovic and comparing him to Jesus.

And it gets worse and worse  ::) Someone should rename this thread so that those entering realize its really the place where you get to indulge all your chauvinist, elitist fantasies about the ignorant, poor riff-raff from the East.
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16052 on: Today at 08:15:46 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 06:48:32 am
We can't deny the fact that people from that part of Europe aren't well educated and well informed. As a result of that, you have bunch of ignorant people on the street supporting Djokovic and comparing him to Jesus.
I assume by 'that part of Europe' you're referring to some of the Balkan states? The likes of Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Macedonia, Slovenia and Bosnia? Former communist countries that have seen massive political upheaval, wars, famines, economic collapse, propaganda, oppressive leadership, in-fighting and genocide?

Is it them who aren't 'well educated and well informed' or the ones that criticise them?
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16053 on: Today at 09:13:46 am »
https://twitter.com/benrothenberg/status/1479730371679850500?s=21

Interesting thread above - sounds like a Tory lie
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16054 on: Today at 10:05:49 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:13:46 am
https://twitter.com/benrothenberg/status/1479730371679850500?s=21

Interesting thread above - sounds like a Tory lie

So he was either positive, and knowingly spreading the virus, or he presented a false medical document. What a hero.
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16055 on: Today at 10:16:07 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 06:48:32 am
We can't deny the fact that people from that part of Europe aren't well educated and well informed. As a result of that, you have bunch of ignorant people on the street supporting Djokovic and comparing him to Jesus.

In every society there are poorly educated and socially/economically excluded people with their fears, and therefore susceptible to propaganda. Otherwise, no one would vote for the Tories or the neocons with their populist agendas based on the concerns of their electorate.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16056 on: Today at 10:32:39 am »
Much of the language is this thread isn't great, but, there is no getting away from the fact that anti-vaccine sentiment is quite a profound issue across much of Eastern Europe.  The reasons for this vary.

I am speaking as soimeone with Eastern European heritage, and who knows many people from across the region.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16057 on: Today at 10:33:23 am »
Quote from: palimpsest on Today at 10:05:49 am
So he was either positive, and knowingly spreading the virus, or he presented a false medical document. What a hero.

Exactly - spreading it or his lawyers are lying.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16058 on: Today at 10:43:10 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:32:39 am
Much of the language is this thread isn't great, but, there is no getting away from the fact that anti-vaccine sentiment is quite a profound issue across much of Eastern Europe.  The reasons for this vary.

I am speaking as soimeone with Eastern European heritage, and who knows many people from across the region.

Remember what Trump said and what anti-vaccineists in the United States say, and how many listen to it. This is not a problem related to a particular region of the world, but the resilience of specific societies, or rather specific social groups in those societies, to certain types of propaganda, which varies according to the fears present in a given society or societies.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16059 on: Today at 10:54:25 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:32:39 am
Much of the language is this thread isn't great, but, there is no getting away from the fact that anti-vaccine sentiment is quite a profound issue across much of Eastern Europe.  The reasons for this vary.

I am speaking as soimeone with Eastern European heritage, and who knows many people from across the region.

The language from some posters is xenophobic and inexcusable. Yes, there is a profound anti-vaccine sentiment in Eastern Europe. But instead of discussing vaccine hesitancy as a political and socio-economic issue (present all around the world), some have simply resorted to the vilest generalizations rooted in ignorance and prejudice, painting millions upon millions of people with the same brush, while clearly not knowing diddly squat what they're talking about.

I mean, what the fuck is this reasoning? What is this?

Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 06:48:32 am
We can't deny the fact that people from that part of Europe aren't well educated and well informed. As a result of that, you have bunch of ignorant people on the street supporting Djokovic and comparing him to Jesus.
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16060 on: Today at 11:00:31 am »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 10:43:10 am
Remember what Trump said and what anti-vaccineists in the United States say, and how many listen to it. This is not a problem related to a particular region of the world, but the resilience of specific societies, or rather specific social groups in those societies, to certain types of propaganda, which varies according to the fears present in a given society or societies.

It is not exclusive to that region, but it is more prevelent in the East, compared to Western Europe.  In order to understand why that is, you have to understand the culture and history of the East.

As you say, certain demographics are more susceptible to misinformation - a main one being a lack of trust/engagement in mainstream media.

Some of the reason fors anti-vaccine sentiment in Eastern Europe are exclusive to that region, some are not.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16061 on: Today at 11:02:28 am »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 10:16:07 am
In every society there are poorly educated and socially/economically excluded people with their fears, and therefore susceptible to propaganda. Otherwise, no one would vote for the Tories or the neocons with their populist agendas based on the concerns of their electorate.

This is where the divisions begin, the left think people that don't think like them are the ignorant, unwashed uneducated and therefore they need to clamp down and cancel the  manipulators .

Some on the right think the people on the left are the slavish, sheep being sleepwalked into an authoritarian state and they are the defiant freedom fighters

Sometimes people just have different values or instincts and these helps interpret the information in front of them, not everyone who thinks differently from you is ignorant
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16062 on: Today at 11:03:36 am »
Quote from: palimpsest on Today at 10:54:25 am

I mean, what the fuck is this reasoning? What is this?

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16063 on: Today at 11:08:04 am »
Quote from: palimpsest on Today at 10:54:25 am
The language from some posters is xenophobic and inexcusable. Yes, there is a profound anti-vaccine sentiment in Eastern Europe. But instead of discussing vaccine hesitancy as a political and socio-economic issue (present all around the world), some have simply resorted to the vilest generalizations rooted in ignorance and prejudice, painting millions upon millions of people with the same brush, while clearly not knowing diddly squat what they're talking about.

I mean, what the fuck is this reasoning? What is this?

I agree. 

I have tried to explain in the Covid thread that not everyone who hasn't had a vaccine is a stereotypical "anti-vaxxer", but it just falls on deaf ears!
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16064 on: Today at 11:10:35 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 11:02:28 am
This is where the divisions begin, the left think people that don't think like them are the ignorant, unwashed uneducated and therefore they need to clamp down and cancel the  manipulators .

Some on the right think the people on the left are the slavish, sheep being sleepwalked into an authoritarian state and they are the defiant freedom fighters

Sometimes people just have different values or instincts and these helps interpret the information in front of them, not everyone who thinks differently from you is ignorant

Other people's freedom ends where my nose begins. If you can spread a contagious disease, you have a duty to do whatever is medically appropriate not to spread it to others. Unless you mistake freedom for anarchy.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16065 on: Today at 11:18:06 am »
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16066 on: Today at 11:21:44 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:08:04 am
I agree. 

I have tried to explain in the Covid thread that not everyone who hasn't had a vaccine is a stereotypical "anti-vaxxer", but it just falls on deaf ears!

I don't go into the Covid thread, but I agree with you. Talking about the Balkans specifically, some of the reasons behind low vaccination rates have to do with inequity/inequality, lack of access, cynical or non-existent government messaging, a distrust of institutions that is deeply rooted in historical injustices, etc, etc. And if someone wants to fling the "less educated" nonsense, then it's only fair to also consider how richer European countries have been pilfering the European periphery and extracting its highly-educated labor force at will.

The other important issue with the Đoković saga is nationalism. Perhaps this might be an interesting article: https://www.euronews.com/2022/01/07/novak-djokovic-the-tennis-superstar-the-anti-vaxxer-the-nationalist
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16067 on: Today at 11:22:45 am »
Quote from: Golyo on Yesterday at 09:24:42 pm
You should be banned from this forum for a while with Caligula.

Calm yourself down, buddy. I'm Eastern European so I kind of know what I'm talking about. Or are you going to dispute the fact that countries in Eastern Europe have lower vaccination rates than their counterparts in the west due to propaganda, a massive misinformation effort and just general superstition?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16068 on: Today at 11:31:04 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 11:22:45 am
Calm yourself down, buddy. I'm Eastern European so I kind of know what I'm talking about. Or are you going to dispute the fact that countries in Eastern Europe have lower vaccination rates than their counterparts in the west due to propaganda, a massive misinformation effort and just general superstition?

Who are Eastern Europeans? Countries such as Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary are geographically located in the center of Europe. The Balkan countries more to the south of the center. Is Sweden part of Eastern Europe? Finland lies on the same meridian as Belarus and Ukraine.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16069 on: Today at 11:38:54 am »
Quote from: palimpsest on Today at 10:05:49 am
So he was either positive, and knowingly spreading the virus, or he presented a false medical document. What a hero.

So Novaxx was tested positive with PCR on 16 Dec to get entry for Aussie Tennis, but also on 17 Dec was at a ceremony to accept his postage stamp in Serbia.
I declare BS! Deport and Lock him up in Serbia.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-59920379 

I am sure the lawyers on here-  how does his win this case for Novaxx, when Aussie immigration law is against him (the legal requirements were sent to AT and I am sure are on the Aussie iummigration website and his gross  responsibility for going out maskless to a public place when he supposedly had tested positive the previous day?  very poor planning and  lying by his medical & legal staff right?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16070 on: Today at 11:41:27 am »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 11:31:04 am
Who are Eastern Europeans? Countries such as Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary are geographically located in the center of Europe. The Balkan countries more to the south of the center. Is Sweden part of Eastern Europe? Finland lies on the same meridian as Belarus and Ukraine.

Geographically, yes. But there's no real definition as to the exact area it covers. Mostly though it's a geo-political term used to describe the nations that were to the east of the iron block during the Cold War. For example Greece is in the very east of Europe but isn't per se considered an Eastern European nation.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16071 on: Today at 11:49:38 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 11:41:27 am
Geographically, yes. But there's no real definition as to the exact area it covers. Mostly though it's a geo-political term used to describe the nations that were to the east of the iron block during the Cold War. For example Greece is in the very east of Europe but isn't per se considered an Eastern European nation.

But that division collapsed over 30 years ago. Why is it held up in the discussion today? GDP per capita in Greece is comparable to that in Central European countries. In the Czech Republic or Slovakia, it is even higher. The education systems in some CE countries are ranked higher than in many countries west of the former Iron Curtain.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16072 on: Today at 11:55:49 am »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 11:49:38 am
But that division collapsed over 30 years ago. Why is it held up in the discussion today? GDP per capita in Greece is comparable to that in Central European countries. In the Czech Republic or Slovakia, it is even higher. The education systems in some CE countries are ranked higher than in many countries west of the former Iron Curtain.

Hilarious that the discussion of Djokovic being denied entry to Australia somehow has digressed to a discussion about the whereabouts of Eastern Europe.
Meh...

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16073 on: Today at 12:34:44 pm »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 10:04:46 pm
The poorer and less educated people are, the more susceptible they are to anti-vaccine propaganda. Populist politicians live cynically out of their ignorance and medical knowledge is not trusted.

Fucking hell.

State of this thread.
:D

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16074 on: Today at 12:44:24 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 12:34:44 pm
Fucking hell.

State of this thread.

Fine, what is you problem?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16075 on: Today at 12:46:12 pm »
https://twitter.com/nigel_farage/status/1479784289466265601?s=21

Forage has his back so you know something is wrong
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
