« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 397 398 399 400 401 [402]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 624325 times)

Offline Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,456
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16040 on: Today at 09:23:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:10:22 pm
Why is the uptake so low in that part of the world?
What part of the world? Serbia? Or every fucking Eastern European country? I think you already have your answers, so there's no point in trying to have a conversation with you.
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Offline Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,456
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16041 on: Today at 09:24:42 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 07:05:55 pm
It's an Eastern European thing.
You should be banned from this forum for a while with Caligula.
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,830
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16042 on: Today at 09:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 09:23:44 pm
What part of the world? Serbia? Or every fucking Eastern European country? I think you already have your answers, so there's no point in trying to have a conversation with you.

Serbia
Logged

Online Perkinsonian

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16043 on: Today at 10:04:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:10:22 pm
Why is the uptake so low in that part of the world?

The poorer and less educated people are, the more susceptible they are to anti-vaccine propaganda. Populist politicians live cynically out of their ignorance and medical knowledge is not trusted.
Logged

Offline Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,456
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16044 on: Today at 10:06:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:44:36 pm
Serbia
I think people from Britain or the US don't realise how fucked up social media is for the rest of the world. At least if something is posted in English there are bots and people trying to get rid of some of the lies being spread by stupid and often evil people. They might have also started to care about Spanish and German posts in the last couple of years. In Hungarian, you can't find a link to an article on Covid without comments full of misinformation and outright lies.
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Online Perkinsonian

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16045 on: Today at 10:08:57 pm »
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 10:06:46 pm
I think people from Britain or the US don't realise how fucked up social media is for the rest of the world. At least if something is posted in English there are bots and people trying to get rid of some of the lies being spread by stupid and often evil people.

Brexit, Trump?
« Last Edit: Today at 10:10:36 pm by Perkinsonian »
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16046 on: Today at 10:12:18 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 02:34:08 pm
Djokovic is currently in immigration detention in Melbourne with a court challenge due on Monday.
In his statement, the men's world number one tennis player in the world thanked people "around the world for your continuous support.
"I can feel it and it is greatly appreciated,"

One can only hope that he can summon the courage of Aung San Suu Kyi, Nelson Mandela, Gandhi and other oppressed, political prisoners to fight against this monstrous decision.

It would be great if all the vaccinated people of Melbourne who lived under the longest lockdown and were robbed from travelling to see dying family decided to have a counter protest outside his hotel.

'Kick Him Out, Kick Him Out'

There's suggestions his lawyers may get the case pushed back hoping he could be allowed out to play in the tournament. How that works is beyond me as that's his sole purpose for breaking our border rules. If it did come to that I'd love him to win the AO and then have it taken off him later as he'd be technically an ineligible entrant to the tournament.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online palimpsest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16047 on: Today at 10:40:08 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:10:22 pm
Why is the uptake so low in that part of the world?

If someone wants to seriously discuss reasons behind vaccine hesitancy, saying its an Eastern European thing is not the place to start. Or end. Or mention in the middle. That this needs explaining is fucking beyond me.
Logged
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,936
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16048 on: Today at 10:48:18 pm »
He's had Covid so that's alright he thinks?

Don't know who's more stupid him or the organisers of Aus Open.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16049 on: Today at 11:02:15 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:48:18 pm
He's had Covid so that's alright he thinks?

Don't know who's more stupid him or the organisers of Aus Open.

Surviving lung cancer means it's perfectly OK to keep smoking.

Quote
'The Australian Border Force has advised that people must be fully vaccinated, as defined by ATAGI (the national advisory body on vaccines) to gain quarantine-free entry into Australia,' Mr Hunt wrote.

'In relation to your specific questions, I can confirm that people who contracted Covid-19 within the past six months and seek to enter Australia from overseas, and have not received two doses of a Therapeutic Goods Administration-approved or recognised vaccine are not considered fully vaccinated.' 

Tennis Australia & Djokovic are both to blame.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 397 398 399 400 401 [402]   Go Up
« previous next »
 