We’ve all had it tough (well the normal people) wherever you are in the World.



Over here in Melbourne we’ve had some pretty tough rules at certain points over the last 2 years.



Including, a curfew (8pm - 5am), can only leave your house for 4 reasons. Could not travel more than 5km from you house (unless work or health reasons permitted) and other strict laws too.



For this Twat to think he can just roll up, earn a couple of million (or however much) bucks in 2 weeks and then move on without being vaccinated (I’m assuming he isn’t or we wouldn’t be have this issue) is just a piss take.



Don’t get me wrong, if for medical reasons you are unable to get vaccinated (immune compromised etc…) then I have no issues with those people coming to Melbourne and sharing in the “freedoms” we currently have.