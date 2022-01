There's a TV docu-series called something like Border Force Australia that was / is on one of the ITV channels. I just hope it's being filmed as part of this.



Voiceover: 'This man has tried to enter Australia using an invalid visa. He now faces an interview with immigration officials and possible deportation'

Djokovic with face pixillated: 'I've been travelling for 14 hours. What do you mean, my visa is invalid?'



*Chinese guy in the background saunters through with 14 turtles stuffed down his pants and falling on the ground behind him*



My Other Half loves that show.When i've watched it there is always someone from China with a suitcase full of food and they end up paying a fine while said food gets sent to the incinerator, that would be great to see Novak stewing sat in Customs and then being told he's are on the next flight out of Australia.