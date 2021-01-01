« previous next »
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15840 on: Today at 07:47:26 am »
He should have lost the French anyway.

Good he got beaten here - hopefully a good thing for tennis
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15841 on: Today at 07:51:53 am »
Morning all!

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15842 on: Today at 08:00:47 am »
Medvedev just way fresher and better. Djokovic is a physical freak but he has played a lot of tennis leading up to the final in comparison to the Russian. You simply had to give him a chance on that.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15843 on: Today at 08:51:49 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:00:47 am
Medvedev just way fresher and better. Djokovic is a physical freak but he has played a lot of tennis leading up to the final in comparison to the Russian. You simply had to give him a chance on that.

Its only good for tennis to have new winners coming along. And Medvedev deserves it after being so consistent for so long.

I think Big3 is no more. Zverev and Tsitsipas showed that they have matured into grand slam players and so will Sinner/FAA and the likes in the coming year.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15844 on: Today at 09:05:18 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 08:51:49 am
Its only good for tennis to have new winners coming along. And Medvedev deserves it after being so consistent for so long.

I think Big3 is no more. Zverev and Tsitsipas showed that they have matured into grand slam players and so will Sinner/FAA and the likes in the coming year.

Dont forget big Dom too!

Zverev and Tsitipas need to win a Slam at some stage though
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15845 on: Today at 09:23:30 am »
Interesting titbit around Raducanu:  If she wins the US Open next year, she'll end up losing ranking points because she gained 40 points coming through the qualifiers  :D
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15846 on: Today at 09:46:22 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:23:30 am
Interesting titbit around Raducanu:  If she wins the US Open next year, she'll end up losing ranking points because she gained 40 points coming through the qualifiers  :D

Literally the only person who can beat her, is herself  ;D
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15847 on: Today at 11:31:19 am »
US Open fans are a strange bunch at times. They gave hard time to Djokovic for years only until he became proven winner when he won his 3rd in 2018. It's like they support players and respect them only once they are "winners". Part of me thinks the reason Djokovic was crying yesterday was not because he was losing but he felt the first time he "won the fans". He never had this support when he was a US Open finalist against Federer, Del Potro, Nadal, Wawrinka and Murray.

And as for Medvedev, now that he is a winner, I can see him getting much more support from the fans next year.

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15848 on: Today at 01:34:59 pm »
I thought it more likely that the crowd could say "I was there" if he made history and that's why they wanted him to win.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15849 on: Today at 01:44:32 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 01:34:59 pm
I thought it more likely that the crowd could say "I was there" if he made history and that's why they wanted him to win.

That's exactly the way I saw it too. There was a selfishness to it.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15850 on: Today at 03:14:38 pm »
Might not have helped Medvedev that he is Russian, and he had that moment back in 2019 with the U.S crowd who were as per usual booing Medvedev and he responded in a speech after the match that he won because of them.

All credit to him for last night and getting to the final in 2019 too.   
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15851 on: Today at 03:17:31 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 12:46:00 pm
I'm not going to be the one to post it as there's so many cynical fuckers and anti-hype merchants on here but surely to fuck this unprecedented sporting achievement merits a dedicated thread of its own on a website that prides itself on its purist representation and championing of sport.

I've been around far too fucking long now but I cannot ever recall in all those years such a zero to hero gatecrashing of that all so rare and elusive sporting superstardom platform. From "virtual" obscurity to US Open tennis champion in a little over 48 hours is simply fucking absurd. Almost as absurd in fact as not having a separate thread for the girl on RAWK.  ;D

If others can cite some parallels of any sort that equate to it in the sporting world then feel free. I'd love to know. The nearest I can come up with is the 16 year old Pele back in the '58 World Cup Final in Sweden but even he was already widely acclaimed in his native Brazil prior to it. Maybe there are other examples but I can't think of any. Christ even George Best's meteoric rise from burgeoning talent to genuine superstar took a few years. I guess in music we have The Beatles virtual overnight explosion in America but they already had a number one album plus three number one singles in the UK when they exploded there.

However, to quote my own musical hero this kid really has just burst like a supernova and has done it with a level of tennis that is scarcely believable. To paraphrase whoever it was who fucking said it - if the ultimate purpose of sport is to inspire and amaze even arl farts like me then this incredible young woman has just volleyed that aspiration onto a whole new higher plane/plain [spell - who gives a fuck].

Timbo - West Derby wannabe tennis correspondent for the Blackmoor Drive Gazette  ;D

Straight away, I thought of Boris Becker:-

As a teenager, Becker won the Tennis World Young Masters at the NEC in Birmingham in 1985, before taking his first top-level singles title in June that year at Queen's Club. Two weeks later, on 7 July, he became the first unseeded player and the first German to win the Wimbledon singles title, defeating Kevin Curren in four sets.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boris_Becker
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15852 on: Today at 03:27:27 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 03:17:31 pm
Straight away, I thought of Boris Becker:-

As a teenager, Becker won the Tennis World Young Masters at the NEC in Birmingham in 1985, before taking his first top-level singles title in June that year at Queen's Club. Two weeks later, on 7 July, he became the first unseeded player and the first German to win the Wimbledon singles title, defeating Kevin Curren in four sets.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boris_Becker
It is similar but not quite the same as this is Radacanu's first-ever singles title. That must be a first?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15853 on: Today at 03:33:49 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 03:27:27 pm
It is similar but not quite the same as this is Radacanu's first-ever singles title. That must be a first?

Surprisingly not that rare. Swiatek won the French last year and that was her first title.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15854 on: Today at 03:44:13 pm »
Quote from: Pradan on Today at 03:33:49 pm
Surprisingly not that rare. Swiatek won the French last year and that was her first title.

Yep. 

All these facts are spoiling the hype  ;)
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15855 on: Today at 03:46:53 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:44:13 pm
Yep. 

All these facts are spoiling the hype  ;)
Still incredible. Do think it is less so for women than men as women tend to develop earlier and so the winners of grand slams tend to be younger.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15856 on: Today at 04:06:32 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 03:27:27 pm
It is similar but not quite the same as this is Radacanu's first-ever singles title. That must be a first?

Trust me, at the time Becker's title was a bigger achivement given the competiton, his age and nationality. I'd argue even by today's standards it is a greater achivement.

He was the youngest ever male Grand Slam singles champion at 17 years, 227 days

I've very pleased for Emma, it was a fantastic final and she throughly deserved her victory and I hope she wins loads more but I can't help thinking that we wouldn't be having these 'best ever' conversations if she wasn't British. The British sports media is hardly known for being balanced, just look at how the average England football team is hyped up. 
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15857 on: Today at 04:11:30 pm »
For those who follow her closely, can we say she will be in this stage many years to come? I jist don't want Raducanu to be like Ostapenko, Sloane Stephens etc the ones that gets a grand slam and disappear. Although her game has rare weaknesses, she is great at some things and good at some others compared to many others that we may call flash in the pan.
