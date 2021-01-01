« previous next »
Today at 07:47:26 am
He should have lost the French anyway.

Good he got beaten here - hopefully a good thing for tennis
Today at 07:51:53 am
Morning all!

Today at 08:00:47 am
Medvedev just way fresher and better. Djokovic is a physical freak but he has played a lot of tennis leading up to the final in comparison to the Russian. You simply had to give him a chance on that.
Today at 08:51:49 am
Its only good for tennis to have new winners coming along. And Medvedev deserves it after being so consistent for so long.

I think Big3 is no more. Zverev and Tsitsipas showed that they have matured into grand slam players and so will Sinner/FAA and the likes in the coming year.
Today at 09:05:18 am
Dont forget big Dom too!

Zverev and Tsitipas need to win a Slam at some stage though
Today at 09:23:30 am
Interesting titbit around Raducanu:  If she wins the US Open next year, she'll end up losing ranking points because she gained 40 points coming through the qualifiers  :D
Today at 09:46:22 am
Literally the only person who can beat her, is herself  ;D
Today at 11:31:19 am
US Open fans are a strange bunch at times. They gave hard time to Djokovic for years only until he became proven winner when he won his 3rd in 2018. It's like they support players and respect them only once they are "winners". Part of me thinks the reason Djokovic was crying yesterday was not because he was losing but he felt the first time he "won the fans". He never had this support when he was a US Open finalist against Federer, Del Potro, Nadal, Wawrinka and Murray.

And as for Medvedev, now that he is a winner, I can see him getting much more support from the fans next year.

