US Open fans are a strange bunch at times. They gave hard time to Djokovic for years only until he became proven winner when he won his 3rd in 2018. It's like they support players and respect them only once they are "winners". Part of me thinks the reason Djokovic was crying yesterday was not because he was losing but he felt the first time he "won the fans". He never had this support when he was a US Open finalist against Federer, Del Potro, Nadal, Wawrinka and Murray.



And as for Medvedev, now that he is a winner, I can see him getting much more support from the fans next year.



